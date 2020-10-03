Meet the mammographer - Holly Williams, Palo Pinto General Hospital

Palo Pinto General Hospital Mammographer Holly Williams didn’t set out for a career in radiology.
“I spent most of my life working for physicians, outpatient imaging centers and myself in an insurance, billing and coding medical setting,” she said. “After a revelation and chit chat with God one day, I decided to give up that part of me and study radiology with the end goal to become a mammographer.”
The choice was personal — Williams has had three very close family members pass away to breast cancer, and one still battling today.
“If God said to do it, then who am I to argue,” she said. “What a jump of faith, as I can’t even remember where I put my keys half the time, so going back to college was a gigantic step in my life. I applied for school, was accepted, finished and offered the mammographer position at Palo Pinto General, just like that.”
Williams, a registered radiologic technologist, is the lead mammographer at PPGH and enjoys her role with the department and fellow staff.
“The radiology department has a great group of caring and knowledgeable radiologists and radiographers to work with, including the prn mammo tech that fills in for me, Misty Turner and Dr. Nanette Evans,” she said.
Williams has been with PPGH since 2013, and said her job is more than that — mammography is her passion, and she takes her role of being a shoulder to lean on while treating patients with dignity and respect to heart.
“They trust me and I trust them,” she said. “It is always my goal to do the very best, and if there is a cancer in there, I will go above and beyond to include the images submitted to Dr. Nanette Evans for reading.”
The PPGH mammography department now offers 3D mammograms, and has a new unit, which includes rounded edges and doesn’t require as much compression on the breast to make patients a little more comfortable.
“The best experience I have had thus far is when a patient came in for her appointment fully ready to cry during her exam as she did every year,” Williams said. “Well, not this time! After the mammogram was complete and she was changing, she began to cry, so I cried ... we were crying because she didn’t cry.
“My goodness, then we began laughing at being cry babies.”
As for advice, Williams recommends starting at 40 to schedule regular mammograms.
“If a parent had/has breast cancer, it is recommended to have a mammogram 10 years prior to the age the parent was diagnosed,” she said. “The earlier the cancer is discovered, the easier it is to treat.
“It can be uncomfortable to some, but it truly can save your life.”
Williams also notes that any time an abnormality is found, it is important to contact a physician. Abnormalities may include a lump, a hard knot/thickening, swelling, warmth, redness, new pain in one spot that does not go away, sudden retraction (the pulling in of the nipple), dimpling or puckering and/or a sudden change in the size or shape of one side.
“Awareness of what your breasts look and feel like now versus a change is important,” she said.
Aside from her work at PPGH, Williams also has a passion for spending time with her husband of 21 years, Curtis; her three sons; and 14 grandchildren.
For more information on Palo Pinto General Hospital, call 940-325-7891 or email contact.us@ppgh.com.
