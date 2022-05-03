Meet the Millsap val & sal

Millsap High School has announced its 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Get to know a little bit more about them below:
Ashlin Buchanan
Valedictorian
GPA: 103.01754
Parents: Bryan Buchanan and Karen Buchanan
School activities/organizations: National BETA Club, FCCLA, Student Council Secretary, Robotics Club, Varsity Softball (4 years), Varsity
Tennis (2 years).
Favorite TV show: Bridgerton.
Favorite movie: Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Favorite band/group/musical artist: The Cars.
Favorite book: The Hobbit.
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: I plan on attending Tarleton State University to begin my Premed as well as basics that build towards Optometry.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? Years from now, I’ll look back to all the amazing memories I had on the softball field with my teammates and the questionable moments I had with my friends in the library.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? I want to thank my senior classmates for all the memories and moments that have shaped my high school experience- everyone has impacted me somehow.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? The greatest lesson that I have learned from high school- both academic and sports-related, is that you should give everything your best. The more effort you put into the details or factors of your life, the more memorable and rewardful it will all be in the end. Choose to surround yourself with people who will always support your best interests, it is these people that have helped motivate me throughout these past four years and get me to where I am today.
Stormie Ingersoll
Salutatorian
GPA: 102.95
Parents: Dorlinda Ingersoll & Pat Ingersoll
School Activities/ Organizations: Soda Springs Baptist Church Youth 5 years, FCCLA 2 years, Basketball 3 years, & Volleyball 1 year. I have been greatly involved in my church, Soda Springs Baptist Church nearly my whole life and have been involved in youth group through middle school and high school. I played 3 years of basketball in high school, 2 years on Varsity, and received several district and county awards throughout the years. Junior and Senior years I have been involved in Culinary and Baking, competed in several competitions, and placed in at least the top 10 in every competition.
Favorite TV Show: Grey’s Anatomy & The Chosen
Favorite Movie: The Lost City
Favorite Band/ Group/ Musical Artist: Jonathan Taylor & Maverick City Music
Favorite Book: Dream Big by Bob Goff
College attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in:I am attending Texas Christian University (TCU) located in Fort Worth Texas in the Fall of 2022. I plan on majoring in Interior Design and possibly minoring in business management/administration. I am so excited to see all the amazing things God has in store for me at TCU these next 4 years and all the opportunities that are to come. I have received the Dean’s Scholarship from TCU which is $25,000 a year, equaling $100,000 over the four years.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? The number one thing I will remember from High School is being able to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the FCCLA(Family Career & Community Leaders of America) Capitol Leadership Conference that took place in November of 2021. This opportunity was such a blessing and full of so many amazing experiences that allowed me to step out of my comfort zone along the way and do things that I once thought were out of my reach in high school. This whole trip would have never happened without my fantastic teacher and FCCLA advisor, Stephanie Pitts. This lady has gone above and beyond to help my twin sister and me in everything we do, my high school career would have never been the same without Ms. Pitts. I was also one of the winners of the 2022 Parker County Horizon Award, which I was awarded in February.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? I would say to my classmates to just take the leap of faith and do what they love.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? All I can say is to do what you love even if that means you don’t fit in with the crowd, know your limits, and strive to have a positive attitude towards everyone and everything you do no matter what the circumstance is. I have always been motivated to do my very best in everything I have ever done because I have some of the best parents who are the greatest influence and examples of what hard-working is and have always shown me how to act and do my best. One Hundred percent of my success has come from the Lord, I am who I am because of my God. I am so very blessed to be where I am today, and so very excited to see all the amazing things God has in store for my future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.