Meet the Mineral Wells HS val and sal

Valedictorian - Emily Myrick
GPA: 4.51
Parents: Clint & Angie Myrick
School activities/organizations: Student Council President, Principal’s Advisory Committee President, National Honor Society Secretary, Tennis, and Volleyball.
Favorite TV show: Impractical Jokers
Favorite movie: Mrs. Doubtfire
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Bad Suns
Favorite book: Every Last Word- Tamara Ireland Stone
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: I am attending Oklahoma State University in the fall, and I plan to major in Communication Sciences & Disorders.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I will remember all of the great friendships I have made throughout high school. I am thankful for the memories I have made in athletics and other activities with my classmates.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Congratulations to all of my classmates! I wish success for all of you on your next journey.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? My greatest advice is to not be afraid to make mistakes. Mistakes help you grow into a better person than you were before. When it comes to academics and other activities, find something you are truly passionate about and become a leader within those groups. Becoming involved in athletics or school-related activities allows you to find your greatest support group in and outside of school. My motivation came from those who I surrounded myself with, and I am thankful to have formed bonds that will last a lifetime even when I graduate high school.
Salutatorian - Carson Huseman
GPA: 4.336
Parents: Troy and Kelli Huseman
School activities/organizations: NHS President, FFA Chapelin, STUCO Member, Class Officer, Varsity Basketball, UIL Academics
Favorite TV show: Parks and Recreation
Favorite movie: The Social Network
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Kendrick Lamar
Favorite book: 1984
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: Tarleton State University and planning on getting a major in Business with an emphasis in Accounting or Finance
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I will remember all the sporting events and school activities I attended with my friends
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Thank y’all for being a part of my journey and making memories that will last a lifetime
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? My advice would be to get as involved as you can. I believe that being as involved as I was, helped me grow as a person and become more successful in everything I did. I was motivated to become academically successful because I wanted the recognition that came with it, but during my senior year I realized that recognition isn’t needed and success is more important, and I want to thank my parents and counselors for teaching me that.
