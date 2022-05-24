Meet the Peaster HS val and sal

Peaster High School announces Kamden Hutton and Lily Thompson as the 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian. Get to know a little more about them below.
Valedictorian - Lily Thompson
GPA: unweighted 4.0
Parents: Brian and Beth Thompson
School activities/organizations: National Honor Society, Friends of Rachel Club, Superintendent Student Advisory Committee, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Dairy Judging, UIL Science and Calculator, PHS volleyball, PHS archery, Foreign Language Club, World Affairs Council and Prom Committee member.
Favorite TV show: Bones
Favorite movie: Elf/The Princess Bride
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Lauren Daigle, Skillet and Fleetwood Mac
Favorite book: The Noticer by Andy Andrews
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: Oklahoma Baptist University with a major of exercise science and an emphasis on pre-allied health.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I hope that I look back and remember high school as a time in my life where I learned to find joy in the little things and found comfort in being myself.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? To my classmates and also myself: Difference should not keep us from being kind. God calls us to love everyone.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Giving up is the easy choice. Pursuing academic excellence is difficult, but never unattainable. Surround yourself with people who will motivate you to keep going. My motivation comes from my desire to make a difference in the world, which does not come easily. I credit my parents and teachers for pouring into me. However, I drew my perseverance and strength from the Lord.
P.S.- Don’t sweat the small stuff and always focus on learning.
Salutatorian - Kamden Hutton
GPA: 3.9
Parents: Brad and Kim Hutton
School activities/organizations: FFA, National Honor Society, varsity softball, varsity track, football student athletic trainer, FOR Club, Student Advisory Committee, Prom/Homecoming Committee.
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Remember the Titans
Favorite band/group/musical artist: Cody Johnson
Favorite book: The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
College you plan on attending and what field of study you plan to major/minor in: Play softball at Texas State University and major in communications with sports emphasis.
What do you think you will remember about high school when looking back on it years from now? I will remember the people I experienced moments with; all different groups of individuals within sports FFA and academic circles. The lessons I have learned from numerous classmates are untouchable.
What would you like to say to your senior classmates? Graduating is just the beginning of a whole new chapter of success.
What advice would you give undergrads and younger students when it comes to their academics and school-related activities, those striving to achieve the level of success you have, and those who might need some motivation to go for it and do their best? What motivated you, and to what, or who, do you credit your academic success? Always stay true to your undeniable self. It’s not always about the smartest individual, it’s who works for it the hardest and is motivated to be the best version of themselves. My role models were my parents along with my oldest sister and I received first-hand what academic success was supposed to look like.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.