Meet the Peaster HS val and sal

Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.