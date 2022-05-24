Meet the Springtown HS val and sal

Springtown High School has announced its Class of 2022 valedictorian and salutatorian.
Jacob Phillips is the valedictorian.
He plans to attend Texas A&M University to study computer engineering.
Phillips enjoys history, classic rock music, football, chess, kayaking, bowling, cats, hanging out with friends and German food.
Sarah Kinnard is the 2022 salutatorian.
She will attend Colgate University in New York on a full scholarship.
Kinnard has been involved in numerous activities, including National Honor Society, Upward Bound, UIL One-Act Play, Academic UIL (Number Sense, Mathematics and Literary Criticism), POJO Tech Club, Business Professionals of America, Phi Theta Kappa, FCCLA and Spanish Club.
