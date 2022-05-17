Meet the TCA val and sal

Charlotte Floyd has been named valedictorian for the Trinity Christian Academy Class of 2022 and has been a part of the TCA family for 12 years.
In her high school years, she has served and led in a variety of capacities. She was both an NJHS and an NHS officer and member, has been a Student Council class representative since ninth grade, and served as a Core Group leader. She played varsity volleyball, basketball, and tennis and was the 2021 Homecoming Queen. In the summers, she volunteered at Camp Hope, working with low-income children. Overall, she has earned over 100 community ministry hours during her high school years.
Her academic achievements are many, but the most outstanding include participation in Duke TIP camps during middle school, winning the 2021 and 2022 Coyote Area Math Team Championships, being named as a 2021 National Merit Commended Scholar, and winning multiple TCA gold and silver awards in multiple subject areas every year of high school. She demonstrates her leadership skills and service with grace, humility, and the “imperishable quality of a gentle and quiet spirit.” She finishes high school with a GPA of 4.19. After graduation, she plans on attending Texas A&M University as a member in the Engineering Honors Program and will be majoring in Biomedical Engineering.
Katherine White is the salutatorian of the TCA’s Class of 2022. She has attended TCA for two years. She quickly made her mark as both a scholar and a leader. In her two years here, She has served as Core Group Leader, NHS member, Student Council representative, Praise Team member, and lead actress in the Lion King. She serves on the student leadership team at her church, is a small group youth leader, and has earned over 100 community ministry hours during her high school years. She has taken voice and dance lessons and has participated in musical theatre since middle school. She also played tennis and volleyball.
She has earned many academic awards, including the ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award, National Latin Exam Honorable Merit Award in 9th and 10th grades, 2021 and 2022 Coyote Area Math Championships, National Merit Commended Scholar, and several TCA gold and silver medal awards in numerous subject areas.
She leads with the confidence, grace, and godly character of a young woman whose heart reflects the love of Christ. She currently has a GPA of 4.13. Next year, she will be attending Baylor University as a member of the Honors College majoring in Engineering with a Biomedical Concentration.
