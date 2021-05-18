WILLOW PARK — Trinity Christian Academy announced Emma Bayles as the valedictorian and Jack Sims as the salutatorian of the Class of 2021.
Valedictorian Emma Bayles, the daughter of Jonathan and Amy Bayles, has attended TCA for four years and finished with a GPA of 4.07. She plans to attend Baylor University and pursue degrees in Business and Religion.
Emma has faithfully served in many capacities at TCA including Core Group leader, yearbook editor, a member of the varsity golf team, student council, and National Honor Society, where she holds the position of vice president. She is active in the youth group at her church and has been a middle school small group leader for three years. She is a recipient of the College Board National Recognition Program.
Jack Sims, the son of Aaron and Jessica Sims, is the salutatorian. He has been a part of the Trinity family for 13 years. Jack finished his high school career with a GPA of 4.04. After graduation, Jack will attend Texas Tech University where he plans to major in computer engineering. Jack has also been an active part of TCA school life, participating as a Core Group leader and as a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society. He is an Eagle Scout and a 2020 National Merit Commended Scholar. Jack also was the drumline co-captain, clay target team captain, and the sound tech for TCA’s Praise Team.
Bayles and Sims received diplomas along with 40 other Trinity Christian Academy seniors on Saturday at Northside Baptist Church in Weatherford.
