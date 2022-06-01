MEMORIES: Vandagriff's historical legacy sure to live on

It was several years ago that my predecessor enlisted Jon Vandagriff to write a regular column for the Weatherford Democrat.
It was aptly fitting for a man who began his career as a journalist at the Weatherford Democrat and ended it 16 years later — with a stint at the Brownwood Bulletin in between — as the paper's managing editor.
When I got news of his passing on Memorial Day, the memories came flooding back — ironic, considering that was the name of his columns.
A lifelong resident of Weatherford, Vandagriff's knowledge was beyond vast.
When I got promoted into a management position, Vandagriff reached out to me to introduce himself. His investment in the newspaper was evident — he wasn't afraid to give critical feedback but he was just a quick to give praise and ideas.
I know as a journalist, I used him numerous times as a source of history or background, and when we'd get someone knew in the newsroom, I'd inevitably pass along his contact information as a person to reach out to. If he didn't have the answer we needed (most of the time he did), he would know exactly who to talk to or where we could find it.
When we developed a community advisory board a few years back, Vandagriff was a natural selection to the group of citizens tasked with giving us community feedback and story ideas. I'll confess that the first one or two meetings weren't all that productive — someone would suggest an idea and Vandagriff would be able to rattle off any kind of history or backstory and we'd all just listen, enthralled with the story.
I remember when he first brought his book in: "Democrat Years: A Growing Process," which was his thesis at North Texas State in 1977... years and years and years of history.
When our newspaper celebrated its 120th anniversary, we enlisted Vandagriff's help in coming up with the history. He was more than up for the challenge, compiling photos and old copies of newspapers to accompany his article, which documented the Weatherford Democrat's first owners, publication date and editor/publisher, Aaron Smith. Smith, Vandagriff would write, was born without arms, and used an "answerer" for phones and typed with his toes.
In his book, Vandagriff noted former owner Carl Hartness — his family legacy is Hartness Printing — who owned the paper more than 25 years.
When he was still working for the Democrat, Vandagriff published another book, "The Story of Parker County, Texas: 1852-1956," filled with his research from newspapers, genealogy resources, family histories, books and internet sites.
But he wouldn't stop there.
In 2019, Vandagriff's historical expertise was used when Weatherford College celebrated one of its milestones, its 150th anniversary — "Weatherford College: The First 150 Years," a pictorial history book written by Vandagriff.
He spent nearly two years putting all 128 pages together, and gave back his author's fee to the Weatherford College to help fund scholarships. Vandagriff and his wife Dottie also established the first new endowed scholarship of the sesquicentennial year of the college.
Some of his other works include "The Story of Parker County, Texas, 1862-1956" and contributions to "Images of America - Weatherford the Early Years."
His identity as a historian of Weatherford and Parker County knows no bounds, but his involvement outside of that was also extensive — membership to the Weatherford Optimist Club, Retired Teachers Association, North Side Baptist Church, Weatherford Art Association and the Weatherford High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee, to name a few.
His investment in the community and its history was well-recognized. In 2010, he was the recipient of the Distinguished Alumnus Award from Weatherford College, and in 2019, he was recognized as a Distinguished Alumni for Weatherford ISD. Vandagriff graduated from Weatherford High School in 1953 — he was, appropriately, a member of the school's Grass Burr newspaper — and from Weatherford College in 1955.
After spending 34 years as an educator, Vandagriff continued teaching, this time local history courses for the Doss Heritage and Culture Center, while continuing as a columnist for the Weatherford Democrat.
His last "Memories" column was published in our paper in August of 2020, right about the time COVID hit. I exchanged emails a few times with him after that — we, like most everyone, virtually stayed home most of the time — but we made tentative plans to meet up for coffee and chat at some point.
I never got that opportunity, and I never got the chance to thank him for all his contributions, not only to Weatherford, Weatherford College and the Weatherford Democrat, but to me personally. It's more than safe to say that though he may be gone, his legacy will live on for a long, LONG while.
We normally produce a news story on the passing of someone who was a pillar of the community. In this case, a feature with a column-like feel just seems more appropriate.
From one managing editor of the Weatherford Democrat to another, thank you, Jon.
