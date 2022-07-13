MHS grad and 'Idol' alum Casey James to perform at MW chamber banquet

MINERAL WELLS — Music recording artist Casey James is returning to Mineral Wells in September to perform at the 97th Annual Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
A Millsap High School graduate and former Cool resident, James blasted his way onto the national music scene with performances and a third-place finish on season nine of "American Idol."
Set for Sept. 29 in the Crazy Water Plaza pavilion, this year's banquet, themed "Boots and Bling," is presented by First Financial Bank of Mineral Wells. Vyve Broadband is the entertainment sponsor.
"We are very excited to welcome Casey back home to perform at this year's banquet," said Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David May. "Almost everyone, myself included, in and around Mineral Wells and across North Texas were pulling and voting for Casey throughout his 'Idol' competition. How he didn't finish in the top two and win season nine is still incredible. I believe to this day he is the best overall musician to have ever appeared on the show."
Banquet tickets are limited and include a catered dinner and cash bar. There will be a silent auction, and the annual chamber awards and recognitions will occur before James takes the stage for a 60- to 90-minute acoustic performance. Tickets are $65 for Chamber members and $80 for non-members. Purchase them online at mineralwellstx.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/25994 or call 940-325-2557.
Born in Plano, James was 4 years old when his mother and brother moved to Cool, located in far western Parker County just outside Mineral Wells. Part of a musical family, he started playing guitar when he was 13 years old and grew up playing in rock and country bands. His musical career — and his life — were nearly ended at the age of 21 when he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident. He recovered and resumed pursuit of his musical dreams.
In 2010, he was the oldest "American Idol" contestant that season selected by the judges for the coveted Top 24, which placed him on the live shows. James advanced to the final three that season, and those contestants traveled back briefly to their hometowns to visit and perform. James played to thousands of hometown fans who jammed Millsap High School's Bulldog Stadium before he returned to Hollywood.
Though he did not make the show's finale, James performed with season nine's Top 10 contestants on the "American Idol's LIVE" tour that summer. He signed a recording deal with Sony Music Nashville and his solo album, "Casey James," was released in 2011. The album featured his first hit, "Let's Don't Call It a Night." The song's video was nominated for New Artist Video of the Year by American Country Awards. A year later, his second single, "Crying on a Suitcase," was released. In 2017 he released the album "Strip it Down" to much critical acclaim. In 2020 Casey released an independent album titled, "If You Don't Know by Now." He is currently performing with the group Texas Hill.
For more information about James and his tour schedule, visit www.caseyjamesofficial.com/.
