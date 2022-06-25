Mildred Barker turns 104

The dining area of Santa Fe Health and Rehabilitation Center was crowded Tuesday, as residents and staff listened to some tunes while gearing up for a special celebration — the 104th birthday of Mildred Barker.
On a nearby table, plates with slices of Nothing Bundt cake — red velvet — and cups of a special punch sat beneath a cluster of balloons.
Next to that sat Mildred, surrounded by her son, Tommy Barker and his wife, Janet.
“I asked her what was the one thing she wanted most of all,” a staff member said, before placing a bowl of chocolate ice cream in front of the birthday girl.
Barker is a Weatherford native, her daughter-in-law, Janet, said, and raised her son and a daughter full time.
A stack of cards lay on the table, and Janet helped open envelopes while Mildred read each one carefully.
“She’ll probably go back and read those over and over and over,” Janet said.
