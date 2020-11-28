Miller first in county to earn national certification

Danielle Miller, an occupational therapist at Clear Sky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford, recently earned the Certified Stroke Rehabilitation Specialist certification, becoming the first occupational therapist to earn this designation in Parker and Tarrant counties, according to the CSRS website.
Therapists who achieve this credential demonstrate in-depth knowledge, experience, and commitment to excellence in providing evidence-based care to individuals who have suffered from a stroke.
“It’s a rigorous process to earn and maintain this certification,” said Brian Abraham, CEO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford. “Danielle voluntarily pursued this, which speaks highly of how she values the care she provides her patients.”
To earn the CSRS certification, Miller had to prove competencies in stroke-specific deficits, interventions, and documentation, culminating in a comprehensive exam. She will be required to meet continuing education requirements to maintain the certification.
“I’m passionate about helping individuals achieve their highest level of independence in all aspects of life,” Miller said. “Stroke continues to be one of the leading causes of long-term disability, and the opportunity to help a stroke survivor is rewarding. Treating a stroke survivor takes patience, creativity, and persistence, but meeting the goal of independence in the end is worth it.”
Miller is both nationally and state board certified in occupational therapy and is a member of the Texas Occupational Therapy Association.
