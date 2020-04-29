Millsap ISD Food Service staff usually look forward to seeing students for breakfast and lunch during the week, and now that schools have closed, they’re missing kids more than ever.
To show students that they care, staff has taken to writing notes in meals, packing stickers and coloring sheets and giving extra snacks in student meals that are picked up from campus or delivered to homes. Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down schools, schools have been providing meals to students, especially those who normally would have received free or reduced breakfast and lunch.
Giving extra snacks can be helpful especially if grocery stores are short on those items, MISD Food Service Director Tina Stevens said.
“For the kids to know, that as lunch ladies, we truly miss them from the bottoms of our heart,” Stevens said. “We just miss their smiles and because they are the reason we do what we do as in feeding the kids and just adoring them and missing them. That was the route we took because that’s how we show our love is through food. As a lunch lady, if you stand in a lunch line and you’re checking out kids, the look on their face when they do get an extra snack or something is just amazing. It just lights up the world, especially at an elementary level.” [2:29]
Working during the pandemic has brought the food service staff from all three MISD campuses to work together to continue feeding kids, Stevens said. The staff has had to get used to not hearing the lunch bell ring and expecting to see children.
“Getting prepared for COVID, the food part wasn’t that bad. It was the not knowing and then us realizing that we’re making all these lunches for our kids and we don’t get to see them,” Stevens said. “That truly has been the hardest part for us because I do work with exceptional women, and I think that’s been the hardest for us, not seeing those kids, but at least we know that when they come and pick up their lunches or their lunches are delivered, that they know that we did that for them, and we will be here every day for them.”
