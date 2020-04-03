Millsap ISD board of trustees passed a resolution on new grading protocols in light of the COVID-19 outbreak during their special Zoom meeting on Thursday.
The resolution allows board-adopted policies regarding grading to be altered and for the superintendent to make changes to grading procedures, Superintendent Deann Lee said.
Class rank for the Millsap High School class of 2020 is to be determined by final grades from the fall 2019 semester. Class rank and GPAs for the classes of 2021 through 2025 will not include grades from spring 2020 for high school credit courses.
“We do have some seventh graders who are taking high school credit classes, so that’s why it would go all the way through 2025,” Lee said. “However, this would also be applicable if we have any students transferring into Millsap in the future. Their spring semester [of 2020] would not be applicable to GPA or class rank either.”
Lee will have the authority to determine calculation adjustments for spring 2020 because MISD will not be having semester exams and therefore the calculation will be different, Lee said.
Students taking high school classes would still receive credit for spring 2020, but it wouldn’t count toward their class rank and GPA, Lee said.
“We know for sure that at least six weeks of this semester will be in less than desirable situations,” Lee said. “I have heard from so many families, families such as ours who are around education all the time and in education even, that whether they’re caring for elderly parents or multiple children that they’re trying to help, or even if you usually have strong internet because the entire world is on the internet right now, people have spotty coverage, or we’re still getting packets to people or getting packets back, so everything is modified in some way,” Lee said. “We and most or many other school districts feel that it would be very difficult to ensure that each student had received an equitable opportunity for the same instruction.”
The fifth six-weeks grading period ended this week, but the district is allowing two more weeks for students to turn work in, make corrections or complete alternate assignments, Lee said. This would delay report cards coming out to May 1.
For the sixth six-weeks, MISD is implementing a pass/fail plan for grading. Failing would be getting 69%, and a pass would be more than 75% or the student’s average from the fourth and fifth six-weeks. If a student’s average for the fourth and fifth six-weeks is a 90 and they meet the pass/fail criteria, the student will get a passing grade of 90 for the sixth six weeks. For students who received slightly failing grades for the fourth and fifth six-weeks and meet passing criteria, they would receive a passing grade of 75.
“This is the most equitable plan that I have seen because what it does is it does not harm a student, it does not artificially inflate a grade, but it also gives the opportunity for a student that perhaps wasn’t as successful in the fourth and fifth six-weeks as they needed to be, that they could still have one more opportunity to pass the semester,” Lee said.
The board approved the resolution unanimously.
Board President Dene Herbel praised Lee and her staff’s hard work on the grading plan.
“I sure appreciate all the hard work that you and your administrative staff have gone through to put this together,” Herbel said. “I think you’ve done a wonderful job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.