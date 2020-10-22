The Millsap Home & Garden Club hosted a forum for Millsap ISD candidates this week at First Baptist Church Millsap.
Five individuals are vying for three spots on the board: incumbents Morgan Williams and Allen Williams as well as challengers Andrea Schrick, Bobbye Brogdon and Chad Edwards.
Each candidate Monday night was provided two minutes for an introduction, followed by questions from Parker County Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden, who served as the moderator.
Brogdon, an office manager, said she comes from a family of educators, and that Millsap ISD's leadership is one of its biggest strengths.
"Being a small district, I was concerned about COVID and I was going to pull my child and do private [learning]," she said. "It took one teacher to make a call from Millsap to discuss and tell me, 'No matter what, your child will get the education she needs, whether we have to go virtual or not."
Brogdon said she is running because she wants her voice to be heard.
"I want to stand strong and support our students, our parents and our community, all in one," she said.
Write-in candidate Edwards is an insurance agent, and the spouse of a Millsap ISD teacher. He said allocating more funding and benefits for teachers should be priorities in the upcoming Texas Legislative Session.
"Finding resources and someone to handle [virtual learning] so it's not all on one teacher's back, because I don't ever see it really going away," Edwards said. "And mental health for teachers and admin. Living with a teacher, I can tell you it's been a little stressful but she's handling it great."
As for why he chose to run, Edwards said he doesn't just want to be a participant — "I want to lead from the front."
Schrick, who has lived in the Millsap community since 2005, has worked in the education field, and said mental health is the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to priorities for the Texas Legislature.
"For teachers, and what they're having to deal with, but also for students — depression, suicide and all that needs to be addressed," she said. "Another thing is kids and lunches, and making sure no child ever goes without eating."
Schrick said she wants to be involved more with all students, and part of decisions and things that will make a difference in students' lives. As a parent, she added, she can represent the taxpayers on the board as someone with ideas and a different viewpoint.
Incumbent Allen Williams has served on the board of trustees since May of 2017, and said the district is headed in the right direction, highlighting some things the board has done in recent years, including higher education and agriculture programs and working the budget, but that they are still looking to get better.
"We're here to make sure every child is looked after, every child has something to eat, a book to read, and now we're into technology and constantly growing," he said.
As for state legislative priorities, "the teacher's retirement program needs to be looked at, and more teacher pay raises," he said. "We want longevity."
Morgan Williams has also served on the board since May of 2017, and said she feels like she's not done yet.
"[A trustee's] role is to help make sure the school, the district and the teachers have what they need to educate our children to the best of that ability," she said. "If we can't do it now, we need to have a plan to do it in the future."
Morgan Williams said one thing that needs to change from the state is the accountability ratings for districts.
"Teachers are already stressed, why add on another thing?" she said. "We need to measure student success but there has to be a different way than a STAAR test."
Candidates were asked what areas they thought Millsap ISD excelled in and what areas the district needed to improve.
Edwards said the students are loved but also pushed to go above and beyond.
"We have classes and programs so that students are able to take actual on-the-job training and learn trades and skills," he said. "It's time for us as a community to change the narrative — why not Millsap?"
Schrick said she has seen firsthand the way the community comes together.
"This past year, when my son got hurt at Camp Grady, I was overwhelmed by the love and compassion, that people messaged us and showed up to the hospital," she said. "Here in Millsap, we stick together and believe together."
As to how the district could improve, Schrick said she believes Millsap ISD needs to grow with agriculture.
Allen Williams said he's seen a noticeable increase in the success of students' testing grades as well as graduation rates.
"We're there," he said, in reference to Millsap being on par with some of the more successful districts across the nation.
Morgan Williams said the district is committed to making sure a student has what they need.
"If one student wants to pursue a certain career and we may not offer it, staff will look for a way to make that class available for the child," she said. "I think it was last year, one student took one class because that child really wanted to take that class, and they wanted to make sure they could pursue their career."
Morgan Williams and Brogdon both cited parent accountability as something that needs to be addressed.
Brogdon said there was an incident at a youth football game recently, where it was announced that the concession stand was open for a limited amount of time due to a lack of parent volunteers, calling it "embarrassing."
"You go to the middle school or the high school and there's barely any parent involvement whatsoever that I can see," she said. "As a community, to make our district better, parents need to be involved."
Edwards said planning for the future is a big part of the role as a board member.
"Supporting administration, making sure we provide a future and not living day to day," he said. "It's being on the forefront and planning, and also being invested for the school district."
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs through Oct. 30. For more information about voting, visit the Parker County elections website at parkercountytx.com or Palo Pinto County elections at elections@co.palo-pinto.tx.us.
