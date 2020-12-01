The Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Dominic Keis, 42, of Millsap, following a shooting that occurred on Nov. 26.
According to the probable cause affidavit, PCSO personnel was dispatched to the 300 block of East Poe Prairie Road in Millsap in reference to a fight in progress. They were advised there was a physical altercation between two male individuals, one armed with a knife and the other with a handgun.
“While en route, [a corporal] was advised shots had been fired and one individual had been shot,” according to the affidavit. “Upon arrival, the suspect, Christopher Dominic Keis, was observed lying over the victim … Christopher was applying pressure to [the male’s] wound until EMS arrived on scene.”
The man was observed to have a gunshot wound to his lower stomach area, according to the affidavit. As Keis was read his Miranda warning, he began cursing and yelling and was uncooperative. A Texas Ranger on scene spoke with Keis and requested consent to look at the surveillance cameras found on the property, which was granted.
The two men were engaged in a conversation in the driveway of the residence, according to the affidavit. Keis walked up to the other man and touched him on the stomach. The other man became upset and pulled out a knife. Keis pulled out a handgun and “drew down” on the other man. A juvenile on the scene yelled at the man to drop the knife, and he did. A verbal argument ensued and Keis was seen pushing the man away several times while the man had his hands up with no weapon.
“For approximately eight minutes, this behavior continues, until Christopher raises the gun directly towards [the man]. [The man] is seen on camera running towards Christopher in what appears [he is] trying to grab the gun Christopher is holding,” according to the affidavit. “At that time, Christopher shot [the man] in the stomach area. It was obvious [the man] was unarmed and there was no imminent threat to Christopher at that time. A black 9mm handgun was recovered on scene.”
Keis was arrested on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and transported to the Parker County Jail. He was being held on a $25,000 bond on Nov. 27 and bonded out the same day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.