Millsap man indicted on 10 counts of child porn

A Parker County grand jury recently indicted Nathen Gregory Blake, 33, of Millsap, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
On May 5, a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division made contact with Blake and told him that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had information that a device registered in his name had accessed prepubescent child pornography, according to the probable cause affidavit. Blake agreed to talk with the agent and provided consent for a search of his cell phone.
“Blake admitted to viewing child pornography and possessing it in Blake’s cellular device,” according to the affidavit. “[The agent] conducted a consent search of the device in Blake’s presence and viewed numerous images of nude prepubescent children in erotic poses and/or engaging in sexual contact with an adult.”
Blake was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on May 5 on a $25,000 bond for possession of child pornography.
“If convicted of any of the counts of possession of child pornography, Mr. Blake will be facing a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If convicted, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.”
Others indicted on Aug. 20 include:
• Jose Marcos Aguilar-Franco, fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Brandy Jewel Carriera, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Gilbert Flores, Jr., assault of family/household member with a previous conviction, and publish/threat to publish intimate visual material.
• Erica Louise Greene, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Dustin Mack Harrison, theft of property, less than $2,500 with a previous conviction.
• Michelle Virginia Padilla, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and continuous violence against the family.
• Christin Marie Robillard, tamper/fabricate physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Jason Simpson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Daniel Joseph Spooner, theft of property, more than $30,000, less than $150,000.
• George Alberto Anzaldo, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• William Everett Carr, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Rylee Dane Carroll, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Casey J Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Mark Vernon Frazier, Jr., assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Charla Waynette Heflin, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Dakota Wayne McBride, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jose Eduardo Mendez, burglary of habitation.
• Buster Bill Robinson, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jacob Anthony Ruiz, forgery financial instrument and fraud use/possession of identifying information, less than five items.
• Sergio Rene Serna, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
• Gregory Louis Taylor, assault of family/household member with a previous conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.