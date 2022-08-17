Loyal Bulldog fans Tuesday saw their Lady Bulldog volleyball team in action for the first time, as Millsap hosted Jacksboro at home.
The Bulldogs took their match against the Tigers 3-0. The Bulldogs won the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-15. The third set was when Jacksboro woke up and made the game interesting as Millsap won 25-23 to sweep the match.
In the home opener, the Bulldogs' main objective was to show what kind of program Millsap volleyball is.
"This was their first home game of the season," Head Coach Kylie Serrato said. "We have been talking about fighting for the culture. I told them to go out there and fight for our culture and show them what it means to be Millsap volleyball."
In front of past and potentially future Bulldogs, the current Bulldogs showed the fight in their team to win.
Millsap overcame their mental errors to put Jacksboro away in the third and final set of the night.
"They came out strong," Serrato said. "The girls came out firing and swinging hard. First two sets, there were minimal errors, but in the third set, there were some errors, but they learned how to work through it, which is the best thing. They had some mistakes, but I told them there would be mistakes. We have to find ways to work around them."
In each of the first two sets, the Lady Bulldogs managed to jump out to a big early lead which the Tigers didn't recover from, but in the third set, Jacksboro fought hard, even getting their first lead since they led 1-0 at the beginning of the game, but the Bulldogs fought back to take the final set of the game.
Stat leaders:
Aces: Ava Norman (5), Tori Sargood (5)
Kills: Baylee Chriestenson (16), Jolee Van Dyke (8), Rylee Ashley (5), Lily Kimsey (5)
Assists: Jolee Van Dyke (15), Baylee Chriestenson (9)
Blocks: Baylee Chriestenson (1), Sayler Burkhall (1)
Digs: Tori Sargood (20), Ava Norman (17)
