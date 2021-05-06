The Mineral Wells Regional Airport is being awarded $13,000 in coronavirus relief funding.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn made the announcement on Monday, saying the funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020, which he voted in favor of last December.
“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Cornyn said in the release. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in Mineral Wells.”
The CRRSAA was signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020, and included $2 billion in funds to be awarded.
“This new grant program will provide much-needed economic relief to airports around the country as they address the COVID-19 public health emergency,” former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao said in a press release by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said the funds will be distributed through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program, which will be administered through the Texas Department of Transportation.
“We’ve certainly experienced some financial losses at the airport due to the coronavirus,” Criswell said. “Our largest revenue stream is fuel sales, and for the first six months of the fiscal year, that revenue is down about 30%. We do have other revenue streams but none will make up the loss of fuel sales, so we can certainly benefit from the funding.”
Criswell said there will possibly be additional funding available for the airport through the American Rescue Plan Act, but at this time the FAA is still in the development stage of the program.
“We continue to anticipate that with loosened pandemic restrictions, we’ll begin to see more of a ‘normal’ summer for our airport and hopefully begin to see our revenues getting closer to what we hope,” he said. “Once we are clearer on the expected and allowed use of the funding, we’ll have a better idea of where it will best be used, but regardless, it will help offset some of our losses.”
