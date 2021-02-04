M&C Fonseca Construction was awarded the Mineral Wells Downtown Revitalization project for a total of $503,027.25, and the city council approved an additional $6,527.25 to cover Tuesday night.
The city authorized the solicitation of bids in November and received and opened the bids on Jan. 20 for the project, which is through the Texas Community Development Block Grant program.
There were three base bids consisting of sidewalk improvements. Bid 1 is for NE 1st Avenue from the old post office to Hubbard Street. Bid 2 is for NE 1st Street from Oak Street to NE 1st Avenue and Bid 3 is for the sidewalk directly in front of the post office.
The construction budget for the project was $321,500, but city staff indicated an additional $175,000 in local funding is available to assist in financing the project, according to the bid information document. The funding brought the total construction budget to $496,500 — the council approved the additional $6,527.25 to award the entire bid.
“We feel like we’ve come this far and we still have an incredible opportunity here and we would not like to scale the project down,” Mineral Wells City Manager Randy Criswell said. “I’m not going to tell you there won’t be change orders because that would be ridiculous for me to tell you that but we certainly don’t have any fear of that today. Typically in a project like this, if there are any significant change orders, we’d want the council’s approval. Pretty much the additional cost to the project is indeed the aesthetic improvements to the project.”
Ward 1 Councilmember Jerrel Tomlin said the area in front of the post office has become dangerous.
“I would hate to see us scale back over $6,500 and I just went to the post office a few weeks ago and that concrete needs to be replaced desperately,” he said. “It’s really dangerous for people walking up those steps and in that area. I appreciate all the work that’s been done, I think it will certainly enhance the area that we’re focused on in the city.”
The project does include the sidewalk, but not the steps to the post office.
The bid was awarded to M&C Fonseca Construction in a unanimous vote by the council along with the additional $6,527.25.
“To be frank, they’re really good,” Tristan King of Jacob Martin — the design engineering firm on the project — said. “We’ve worked with them before and they do a great job. They’re on time and if there’s an error they’re willing to work with you before asking for more money.”
The project is expected to be underway in about 30 days.
“We are under a timeline, just a little bit behind at this point due to complications that we had by asking for the design to be something different,” Criswell said. “But we still should be fine. The Jacob Martin guys have been great and I’m impressed with their work.”
