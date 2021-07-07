MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Rose Jordan recently completed six months of training and testing and has received dual certifications from the Digital Marketing Institute.
Jordan is now a Certified Digital Marketing Professional: Digital Marketing Institute, which is internationally recognized and a Professional Certified Marker: American Marketing Association.
To receive these certifications Jordan studied 10 instructional modules: Intro to Digital Marketing; Social Media Marketing; Content Marketing; SEO (Search Engine Optimization); Paid Search & Google Ads; Display & Video Ads; Email Marketing; Website Optimization; Google Analytics; and Digital Marketing Strategy.
Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David May noted that the six months of training and certifications are things Jordan undertook on her own initiative to improve herself professionally and better promote tourism for the Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County Areas.
"We want to continually improve to better serve and promote our members and our community and all the things we have to offer to help bring people to the area, and keep them coming back," May said. "On top of all the other things she does daily, Rose took the time and effort to complete these courses and that shows drive, initiative and the passion she has for her job and Mineral Wells."
Jordan said when she became the chamber's tourism director, she wanted to obtain education and certifications to go with her love and enthusiasm for her role at the chamber.
"When I accepted the job, I was hired for my love of Mineral Wells and tourism but I didn't have a formal education beyond an Associate in Arts Degree," Jordan said. "I've been able to fill industry-specific knowledge and skills gaps with Travel and Tourism College (Texas Travel Alliance) and Texas Destination Marketers certification (TACVB). The courses through DMI gave me a better understanding in some of the technical knowledge like SEO, paid ads, research and how to integrate all of it into one cohesive strategy.
"More simply, I wanted to learn how to do a better job telling the world how awesome Mineral Wells is. This training will help me do that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.