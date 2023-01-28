Mineral Wells clerk to announce retirement

MINERAL WELLS — Peggy Clifton clearly believes in self improvement.
The Mineral Wells city clerk, who took online and night courses even before joining city hall in April 2007, will take her next step toward her goals when she announces her retirement at the Feb. 7 city council meeting.
She’ll do it from the dais, on the far left of the council and City Manager Dean Sullivan — the far right if you’re in the gallery — where she always sits, answers council questions and has gently nudged the panel off high-center once or twice.
“I’ve enjoyed working with staff and council,” she said. “Working for the city is like having an extended family. That was the hardest part of making my decision to retire.”
Clifton, who’s lived in Mineral Wells most of her life, was hired on as administrative clerk under the city clerk after a stint at Vertex Machine Shop.
“While working there, I took online and night classes working on an Applied Science Degree in Office Systems Technology,” she said.
Upon taking the municipal job, she found herself often helping out with smaller city clerk’s duties.
“After realizing that the city clerk would be retiring soon, I started working on achieving the designation of Texas Municipal Clerk,” she said, describing the Texas Municipal Clerks Association courses she took. “While there are many things a new clerk in a city has to learn as far as procedures, programs, etc., it all needs to start with TMCA. Lessons learned through TMCA are invaluable.”
She graduated with that major requirement for being a city clerk in January 2017. A year later, she moved up to the city clerk position.
Then, she said, reality set in.
“I found myself working 50 to 60 hours a week over the next few years taking care of duties,” Clifton said.
It hasn’t let off, but there have been rewards, even in those eras of friction that public, and private, bureaucracies experience.
“A few years back when things were very challenging, I started receiving cards and flowers to brighten my day,” she said. “I didn’t even know some of the citizens who were sending these. It touched my heart.”
Clifton’s retirement plans include fishing with her son in Georgia and going to her grandchildren’s events. She’ll also renew friendships with her golf swing and just working in the yard.
“I miss these things the most,” she said. “And there has just not been enough time to do them.”
Sullivan said Clifton’s position will be posted through the Texas Municipal League, the TMCA and other outlets.
“It is our intention to have the position filled as soon as practical and prior to Peggy’s retirement date,” Sullivan said. “Peggy has been a tremendous asset to the leadership team here in Mineral Wells. While we wish her all the best in her upcoming retirement, we will miss her as one of the dependable constants in our group.”
Clifton her decision was not easy.
“I will miss the employees and the citizens that I see on a regular basis,” she said. “I will also miss how staff and council have always made me feel needed and appreciated.
“The city leaders and employees are wonderful, hardworking people who are trying their best to take care of Mineral Wells.”
