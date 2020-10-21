The city of Mineral Wells’ Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2 boundary was expanded by 615 acres Tuesday night after unanimous approval by the council.
At July’s city council meeting, a proposed extension of about 2,263 acres was approved, which includes West City Park, TFT, Western Heritage Park, the Mineral Wells Airport, Industrial Park and Cullen Grimes Elementary School.
“When we put together the economic development plan, we made several recommendations to make TIRZ more workable for the community as a whole,” Economic Development Director David Hawes said at the July meeting. “We set this up where if we can get developers to come in and develop, we can enter into a development agreement where they rest their dollars on behalf of the city to put in public infrastructure, then we work together on a plan that ties all this together for the future. Not for next year, not in five years, but 10, 15, 20 years from now.”
The second amended TIRZ No. 2 includes 615 acres of property mainly along MH 379 and Farm-to-Market Road 1821. The TIRZ duration of 15 years will not change with the amendment.
A TIRZ is a tool that can be used to pay for public improvements of an area and attract private investment. Cities can create a TIRZ where conditions exist that substantially impair an area’s growth and where development and redevelopment is not likely to occur but for public infrastructure enhancements financed by a TIRZ. TIRZ No. 2 was created by the Mineral Wells city council in August of 2008.
“I just want to commend David and city staff and everybody who’s worked on this,” Place 4 Ward Doyle Light said. “What we have in front of us are things this council had asked for and that’s for the inclusion of the southeast part and some other little minor tweaks so thank you for that.”
A required public hearing was held at the meeting for the second amended TIRZ No. 2, at which no members of the public spoke.
The estimated project costs are $60.75 million over the next 25 years and include infrastructure improvement; streetscape improvements; parks, plazas and open space; economic development; historic preservation and cultural/public facilities; and project management. Estimated non-project costs total about $1.1 million. These numbers won’t be funded by the TIRZ but will be funded by other parties including the city, county, TxDOT or private sources.
Hawes said he is working to get finalization on amended participation agreements and should have that done sometime in November or December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.