The Mineral Wells Fire/EMS Department is entering into a partnership with Palo Pinto County Emergency Services District 1 for firefighting services — the result of a lot of hard work, officials said.
“We’ve worked for quite a while to bring the volunteers and the paid department together in our community,” Mineral Wells Fire Chief Michael Pool said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “We’ve had some long, tedious conversations and maybe lost a little sleep over this, and we worked with the ESD at the same time to come up with a way to service Mineral Wells. We’ve come up with this agreement and I think it’s a good thing going forward — something we can build on and a good starting point for a relationship with the ESD on the fire side.”
Mineral Wells Ward 4 Councilmember Doyle Light said partnerships are great.
“The city of Mineral Wells is not going to do what we need to do by ourselves, Palo Pinto County is not going to do what they need to do by themselves and we can be good partners,” he said. “There were some tough times adding personnel and really taking responsibility in delivering what we need to the citizens of Mineral Wells. This is not an ‘approve this and we’re done,’ this is the first step in what will probably be a very long process.”
Light added that he was a little concerned that they worked so hard to improve and build the city’s public safety department for residents, he doesn’t want to enter into an agreement with an entity that detracts that.
“The volunteer departments outside of Mineral Wells are very good at wildland firefighting. They get a lot of practice and experience and they do that very well,” Pool said. “This is not against anyone, but structure firefighting they’re not quite as good at — they just don’t get the practice. It’s been so nice to be able to ask for help and then reciprocate that. We have good relationships, we’re working together with our neighbors and they’re helping us and we’re helping them. You can be the smartest guy in the world but without partnerships, you’ve got nothing.”
The council thanked Pool for his dedication to improving public safety.
“Your door is always open and everything I see you doing is for the betterment of the city and the protection of our people and I just want to say thank you,” Ward 1 Councilmember Jerrel Tomlin said. “This agreement makes sense to me and I understand it’s a starting point, but I think we’re getting there and I appreciate all you’ve done.”
The council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement for firefighting services.
