Mineral Wells ISD names two athletic directors

Mineral Wells ISD has named coaches Seth Hobbs and Anthony Raffaele as the new athletic directors — Hobbs over the boys' programs and Raffaele over the girls' programs.
The announcement was made during Monday night’s MWISD board of trustees meeting.
“We have extremely experienced, extremely successful coaches in these two men right here who have given their all and poured themselves into this school district,” MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said. “In my opinion as superintendent, it doesn’t make sense to go outside when you know what you have inside. What you have is excellence and so I’m extremely excited about the future of Mineral Wells Independent School District athletic program under the very capable leadership of these two gentlemen.”
Raffaele has been teaching at MWISD for 32 years and has been the girls' athletic coordinator and head girls basketball coach.
“This will be my last place. I don’t plan on going anywhere else. I do want to make a difference, I’m from here, my family’s from here. You hear a lot of things about mentality and perception of Mineral wells — we need to change that,” he said during the MWISD board meeting. “This is the right time and I think with Coach Hobbs, it’s the right people. We’re on the same page, we want to do the same things, we want to change the mentality, we want to be competitive in everything we do — academics and athletics — we want to make sure when we hit the field or whatever it is, that people’s perception of Mineral Wells starts to change and that’s going to take a lot of leadership. We all have to work together.
“I do believe this is the right time and the right people to lead our athletic department in the right direction.”
Hobbs, who is the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coordinator and teaches U.S. history, said his vision is a “win today” attitude.
“That’s what I preach, that’s what I believe in. So that means we’re going to win in the classroom, we’re going to win at practice. Do we want to win gold balls and district championships? Of course — I’ve been there and I’ve done that and it’s awesome — but if you focus on that stuff, then today gets left behind,” Hobbs said. “In parts of our athletic program so far, that’s what we’ve done, that’s some of the mistakes that we’ve made and that’s where we are now, our success level has kind of dipped a little bit.”
Hobbs has been at MWISD for six years.
“The reason why I like it is that I see myself in our community. I see myself in the kids that I see — they are like me, they are the same kind of kids that I was when I was in school,” he said. “My plan is to be successful, so what’s that look like? Discipline and hard work, that’s it. That equals success. I am a very old school guy, I don’t have any magic tricks and some people may not like that, and that’s fine. I can’t change who I am, you can’t pretend to be something you’re not.”
Kuhn said he appreciates the positions the two have embraced.
“I just can’t wait to see what you do,” he said. “I’ve got 100% full confidence in both of you and I’m just going to sit back and watch you work.”
