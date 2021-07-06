Mineral Wells job fair set for July 12

MINERAL WELLS — As local businesses in all sectors continue to seek people to fill available positions, the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing a job fair to assist in the employee hiring process.
"Enhanced unemployment benefits in Texas ended this past weekend," said Chamber President/CEO David May. "Our businesses reopened fully weeks ago but have had difficulties hiring workers. This is in the food and service areas, as well as manufacturing. The state and local economies are revving up and we want to help get residents and businesses get back to work."
The job fair will take place Monday, July 12, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Southside Church of Christ, 1401 SE 25th Ave., Mineral Wells.
Chamber members can reserve a table at no cost. A table and chairs will be provided. Non-chamber businesses can obtain a table at a cost of $50, payable at the event. Reservations are needed by noon on Friday, July 9.
"We have heard from one local business that it is looking to hire 100 people in July," said May. "We have also heard from several restaurants needing help. Some are offering hiring bonuses or guaranteeing raises after a certain term of employment. We want to help get people working and see our businesses operating their normal hours without overworking their current personnel to meet market and customer demands and potential."
Unemployment rates for May 2021 from the Texas Workforce Commission shows nearly 800 residents seeking employment, with a county unemployment rate of 6%.
Restaurants or businesses unable to staff the job fair can provide applications to the chamber that will be distributed to prospective employees.
The chamber thanks Southside Church of Christ for providing its Fellowship Hall on short notice to accommodate the job fair. To reserve a table, or for more information, contact Chamber Membership Director Marcelinda Williams by email at marcelinda@mineralwellstx.com or call 940-325-2557.
