MINERAL WELLS — A landmark doesn’t go on sale every day, but school trustees will open bids later this month for a longtime symbol of Mineral Wells — the stately Fannin Building on West Hubbard Street.
“The Fannin Building is a beautiful historic structure in Mineral Wells,” Mineral Wells ISD Superintendent John Kuhn said this past week. “And a lot of folks have important memories of that building.”
When laying out options for the historic structure to trustees late last year, Kuhn emphasized that if the board chose to put it on the sale block there would be deed restrictions to prevent it from being put to any use not in keeping with the district’s character.
Bid instructions include the following conditions:
• The building “ …shall be used for reputable, commercial purposes” and not “ …for residential, retail, food service, including but not limited to restaurants and/or fast food, financial service purposes … or any purpose contrary to the mission and values of the district.”
• The winning bidder will maintain the building’s front facade along with a sign reading, ‘Mineral Wells High School.’
• The winning bidder will provide plans for the district to review with the right to comment without “unreasonably” holding up the new owner’s plans.
Trustees are scheduled to open sealed bids on the building and the half-block or so it sits on during an Oct. 24 meeting — exactly three weeks shy of one year since the building at 602 W. Hubbard St. was gutted by flames.
Kuhn also said no bids had arrived as of Monday.
“If the building doesn’t sell, it will be gut-check time for me and the school board,” Kuhn wrote in an email to the Weatherford Democrat. “Unfortunately, there are no good answers.”
Kuhn estimated restoring it to use again — maybe as a performing arts center with meeting spaces or a STEM academy — could reach $15 million. And he is wary of a public bond campaign to raise the funds, noting accurately those can be contentious for a community.
Plus, Kuhn noted, performing arts centers and working campuses need sufficient parking, which the old campus can’t offer.
Demolition would cost around $500,000, Kuhn said, but trustees would have to pull that from available fund balance. That would plunge that contingency reserve below the state-recommended three-month’s operations level.
The district already spent some of that that fund balance to build the new David Hardy Livestock Complex next to the high school without taking on debt.
“Would we ask voters to approve a more modest $500,000 bond (instead of $15 million) to demolish the structure and maybe leave the historic facade and front steps as a portico entrance to a park for our senior citizens, given that the senior (recreation) center is next door?” Kuhn wondered. “That’s more affordable, but really both are not ideal options because no one wants to see their tax bills rise, especially right now with everybody’s property valuations rising.”
The seniors met across the street at First Baptist Church after the fire until the district hired a contractor specializing in historic structures to shore up the building.
Built in 1915, the Fannin Building has been a high school and a junior high, built next door to the city’s first public school, the 1884 ‘Little Rock House, which remains standing immediately north of the Fannin Building shell.”
The campus was not in use when the fire happened. Three juveniles,ages 14 and 15, were arrested days after the fire. Kuhn said he did not know the juveniles’ status.
Juvenile Probation Officer Jeanna Pryor said Thursday that two of the teens have been adjudicated through the juvenile court system and disposition of the third remains pending.
She and County Attorney Maegan Kostiha declined to release details of the court’s ruling on the two adjudicated teens — whether they were punished, if charges were dismissed or something in between. The Weatherford Democrat submitted an open records request seeking that information, which does not include anything identifying the youth.
