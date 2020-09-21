The Parker County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Nathaniel Dane Phillips, 23, of Mineral Wells, on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, discharging a firearm.
On Sept. 19, a PCSO deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Mineral Wells Highway in reference to a person with a weapon, according to the arrest report.
“The call was transferred from Mineral Wells Police Department where they advised that the aggressor was currently barricaded inside of a residence with a hostage,” according to the report. “Dispatch then advised that a shot had been fired.”
When the deputy arrived on the scene, MWPD officers had Phillips detained, according to the report. The deputy interviewed a man and woman at the scene who said Phillips pulled out a handgun following an argument about trash being piled up in Phillips’ yard and shot the ground next to the couple. The woman said Phillips first pointed the gun at her before shooting the ground.
“Phillips admitted to shooting the gun at the ground but believed he shot the gun in a safe direction,” according to the report. “Phillips stated that he never pointed the gun at [the woman]. Three witnesses on scene advised that Phillips did point the gun at [the woman] before he shot the ground.
Phillips was arrested on the third-degree felony by engaging in conduct that placed the woman in imminent danger of serious bodily injury by point the firearm at her and then firing it in an occupied area, according to the report. Phillips was booked into the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $70,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.