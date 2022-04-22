MINERAL WELLS — Contested races for mayor and Ward 3 in Mineral Wells go before voters in that city on May 7, with early voting set to start on Monday and run through May 3. Tuesday is the last day mail-in ballots can arrive at local elections administration offices.
Other races for city and school trustee seats in Mineral Wells and Weatherford ISDs are uncontested.
The mayoral race
Both candidates vying for the mayor’s seat in Mineral Wells like what’s happening with downtown development, but they differ greatly on who’s paying for it.
One is the sitting mayor, one is the man she supported ousting amid turmoil that a federal court will hash out next year.
“I’m very happy with what’s happening in our city,” said Christopher Perricone, who was mayor from 2018 to 2020 when he was ousted in February that year on allegations he owed the city property tax payments.
That dispute will be decided by a federal court for the Northern District of Texas in February 2023, but in the meantime voters must choose whether he or incumbent Mayor Regan Johnson has their best interests at heart.
“We’ve got to decide who we are and what we want to be, and what that looks like,” said Johnson, who was elected in November 2020 and succeeded the councilwoman appointed as interim mayor when Perricone’s seat was vacated.
Downtown renovations, led by restoration of the Baker Hotel and Spa but adorned by the recent reopening of the historic Crazy Water Hotel and a host of new mom-and-pop shops, are pitched by the city’s political and economic leaders as harbingers of a city on the threshold of renewal.
“We welcome the growth,” Johnson said, citing a rising population that prompted development of a 486-lot planned housing development on the city’s southeast corner. “We know growth is going to happen, but at the same time my vision, and that of the current city council, is to be able to mitigate that in a way that preserves our history and small-town feel and not become another Anywhere-in-America town of box stores and gas stations.”
And while Perricone said he appreciates the ongoing revitalization efforts, he differs with the mechanisms making them happen.
“You have a mayor and city council that is pushing a vision that we need to push tourism, because ‘tourism is going to save the city,’” Perricone said, adding his objection to use of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone mechanism funding some improvements including to the Baker Hotel.
A TIRZ freezes taxes within the zone and uses any value created by investors to fund other projects in that neighborhood.
“The bottom line is they’re taking our taxpayer money and focusing on the tourism so much that it’s undermining our city,” Perricone said. “I dispute that the town is ‘waking up’ … If there’s this great waking up, then you would see it in spending on the citizens of this town.”
Johnson, owner of The Bistro downtown and co-owner of an adjacent guest house, said she envisions a city that knows itself and its goals at the end of the two-year term she is seeking. She cites both a Master Parks Plan and a 20-year growth plan the city council has launched.
“I want to see managed growth — I want to see so many things for my next term that we’re working on,” Johnson said. “I want to see development at the airport.”
Johnson cited ongoing negotiations with Bell Helicopter about locating a footprint at the municipal airport.
“There are a couple of others, but there’s no way I can mention them yet,” she said.
The mayoral race, in particular, has attracted lots of comments on social media — much of it raising concerns the city’s government ignores its constituents.
“There are so many ways that you can get involved in the community,” Johnson said, noting it’s easy to second-guess city actions with online comments. “There’s not an organization here that doesn’t need a volunteer. Each of the council people will meet with people, and me here, and welcome healthy discussion.”
Perricone offers a weekly “coffee discussion” with residents if he is elected.
“We are being dumbed-down,” he said. “People in those (city) leadership positions had better know the law, so they can’t overrun the citizens of the city. … I’ve talked to hundreds of people — 85 percent of them are saying they’ll vote for me.”
Johnson said the sitting city council has been transparent in its actions.
“We’re not hoarding information,” she said. “It’s not my city, it’s not the council’s city. It’s Mineral Wells’ city, for everybody who lives here. … What’s interesting with the current council — we’re all different, our backgrounds are different. And we’re a multi-generational council which is neat.”
Perricone insisted he can build consensus — though not necessarily with the city council.
“I have tremendous consensus with the people in town,” he said. “Making a consensus with the council is next to impossible. … I can build consensus with people.”
Ward 3 Mineral Wells
An incumbent with an economic development background and a newcomer to politics hope voters in the city’s eastern gateway and northeast neighborhoods will give them a shot at helping lead the growing city.
Beth Watson, who seeks a third term after serving from 2007 to 2013 as Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, says she has a track record of being able to disagree with fellow council members while focusing on controlled growth for the city.
Challenger David Guye said the city could do more with its natural resources, including its history and its residents.
“This town is going to come back, and we need to be here,” Guye, a retired respiratory therapist, quoted his wife, Chau, who encouraged the couple’s move to Crazy Town several years ago. “We’ve got more and more people moving in, and they are excited about the city as well. So, we’ve got a lot of potential. … There’s something about Mineral Wells. Once you’re here, it grabs you. I don’t know if it’s the Crazy Water or not.”
Watson, a financial planner, said she joined the council in 2018 with an established record of relationships with city leaders. That doesn’t mean she always agrees with her fellow elected officials, she added, citing her lone no-vote when the council hired new trash collector Frontier Waste Services.
“What you have on the current council is a group of people — everybody’s different,” she said. “With my peers on the council, there’s just that environment of mutual respect. When you lose that vote, you’re able to put the past in the past. Your ability to get along with people lends you credibility when you vote, no.”
Guye said he likes much of what is happening in the city but added its residents need a larger role.
“We need more citizen involvement,” said Guye, who is seeking his first elective office. “That’s the big thing I’m hearing when I’m out there (campaigning), is the citizens are feeling like they’re being neglected and not being heard.”
Guye said the time is right for Mineral Wells to fulfill its aspirations of being a tourist destination for neighboring cities amid rising inflation and the COVID pandemic.
The city should host more festivals and small events, he said.
“With the economy, people aren’t going to be traveling to Florida,” he said. “Mineral Wells can capitalize on that. … We could bring a lot of money to this town. (The council) is not doing enough. And I have talked with some prominent people in town, told them my ideas. They’ve been receptive to it. They agree we need more people to come to this place.”
Watson has been solidly behind local efforts to revive Mineral Wells’ historic reputation as a tourist destination and was a backer of the city’s state designation as a Main Street Texas community.
She also points to last week’s ribbon cutting at the remade Southeast Park, which was funded without taking on city debt, and more park improvements in the pipeline.
“We just have to keep marching forward and balance ourselves out,” she said. “There’s so much to do. … There’s been a lot that’s happened, and there’s a lot to look forward to, too.”
Her challenger said he’s quite aware that residents’ concerns focus on streets, a good water supply and low taxes.
“We could pay for these roads and get them repaired using tourism dollars,” he said. “We can do that by utilizing our history — and promoting more mom-and-pop stores. We need big companies, we need Bell (Helicopter). Hopefully, we could lower taxes.”
Watson, like the mayor, is well aware of online criticism of city government on social media. She encouraged residents to go beyond a keyboard to participate in their city.
“Citizens also have the right to petition,” she said, describing the Hilley Drive neighborhood’s successful push to discourage an apartment development they felt encroached on their cul de sac.
“And they were heard,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.