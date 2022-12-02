Mineral Wells meets with wholesale water customers

MINERAL WELLS — City Manager Dean Sullivan invited seven wholesale water customers to help the city face capacity challenges posed by a 60-year-old water treatment plant that no longer keeps up with demand.
Built to treat 12 million gallons of water a day, the Hilltop Water Treatment Plant is rated by the state at 7.9 mgd, Sullivan told board quorums from six of the city’s wholesale water customers.
Meanwhile, keeping Mineral Wells and the seven customers supplied is an 11.2mgd outflow.
“It don’t matter if we have partners,” he told the 50 or so water suppliers, engineers and board attorneys in the Mineral Wells First Baptist Church. “But we’re throwing that idea out of having partners because we have mutual concerns.”
Invited wholesalers included the North Rural, Millsap, Palo Pinto and Sturdivant water supply corps., the Santo and Parker County special utility districts and the Graford city council, which governs the city’s water utility serving 347 residential meters.
Mayor Regan Johnson had opened the meeting by revealing the Notice of Violation about the plant’s 13-percent capacity deficit the city received on Oct. 14 from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“We want to provide a realistic picture of where our water system is,” Johnson said. “The water plant, as many of you know, has deteriorated over the years. The city has been addressing what we can immediately.”
Sullivan also presented slides showing overall demand on the plant has risen 41 percent since 2018. He also assured the water boards that the city will honor its existing contracts “to the extent possible.”
“We all, collectively, have that deficit to try and work through,” he said. “Right now, we need a plant. We’ll need a plant, and that plant needs to … support the future growth of this area.”
His audience was not hostile.
Donnie Lewis, manager/operator for Santo Special Utility District, indicated his board could be good with helping pay its share based on its water usage.
“We’ll do what we can to help,” he said.
The city will be the operator of a new lake, Turkey Peak Reservoir, and has planned a new water treatment plant when it comes online as soon as 2027. Sullivan said he would keep the wholesalers in the loop as he and city staff explore options toward a plant.
“Once we see that big number and look at it against (water use) connections, we can all come together … and see if that’s something you might be amenable to,” he said.
Sullivan ultimately was apologetic that today’s capacity challenge was not dealt with decades ago.
“The city has never towed the mark and managed this resource,” he said. “That is here, that is now. We’re going to deal with 40 years of mistakes … and honor your contracts.”
The wholesaler that did not send members to the meeting, Parker County Special Utility District, was pouring concrete Friday morning for a project to double the capacity of its own water treatment plant from 1 million gallons a day to 2 mgd.
Manager Dakota Tawater said after Thursday’s meeting that his board is focused on that expansion, which includes new lines and a tower in Brock.
“The community and our customers know we’re extremely busy expanding our plant and distribution system to provide more water where it’s needed,” Tawater said. “We’ll meet with Mineral Wells when our contract draws closer to renewal.”
That’s in 2028, but Tawater added Parker County SUD hopes its relationship with the city continues beyond that.
“We appreciate Mineral Wells and would love to continue our partnership well into the future,” he said.
Before adjourning the meeting Thursday, Sullivan walked the board members through a template contract he hopes each supplier will consider.
Each was for 30 years with a 10-year extension option. The template also included stiff fee increases, up to two-and-a-half the usual rate, if a supplier takes more water than the contract sets.
“What is there is as fair as we felt we could afford to be,” he said. “It may not be what you want.”
There was little immediate feedback on the proposed contract, though one board member urged Sullivan to have a plan to reinvest revenue from the water contracts back into the system.
