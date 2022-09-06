Mineral Wells names Homecoming Parade grand marshal

Thomas Gilbert is the grand marshal of the MWHS 2022 Homecoming Parade. He was nominated by members of the MWISD staff and community in recognition of his outstanding and selfless commitment to service. Gilbert has worked for Mineral Wells ISD for 32 years and is currently the maintenance grounds supervisor.
After graduating in 1975 from McGregor High School, Gilbert spent the next 20 years in the Army National Guard serving his country. He furthered his military career as a drill sergeant, training the next generation of servicemen.
Thomas and his wife Sandra have five children, 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, many of whom graduated from Mineral Wells High School. Thomas’s most recent achievement was his ordination as an African Methodist Episcopal Church minister. He currently serves at Brownwood Lee Chapel where he has been pastoring for four years.
The parade, set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m., is scheduled to follow the same route as last year, proceeding down North Oak Street before turning left on 1st Street.
