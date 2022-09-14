MINERAL WELLS — Residents will find the cost of doing business with the city in one document after the Mineral Wells City Council approved a voluminous new Master Fee Schedule on Tuesday.
The council also adopted a $37.46 million budget for the fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1, along with a 58.4-cent tax levy per $100 property valuation.
Most of Tuesday's budget discussion was over whether to hold a voice vote — they did — as recommended by Finance Director Jason Breisch. The council began holding weekly budget talks in the late spring, so the nuts and bolts to the spending plan already were agreed upon.
The same is true for the tax rate, which to its last decimal is 58.41398 cents.
The new spending plan includes just less than $18.4 million for daily operations. Another $13.3 million is set aside to operate the water and sewer services. Residential water rates will not change, while residential wastewater rates rise 1 percent.
City Manager Dean Sullivan and Breisch also drew in a 6-percent raise for non-department head staff. Keeping employees from leaving for better-paying jobs was the pair's second priority after attacking street repairs.
The city's 152 miles of roads, under the plan, will be systematically repaired, or rebuilt with county road and bridge crews and equipment, during a five-year span. The first-year phase concentrates on northeast and southwest neighborhoods.
In all, street work represents about one-fifth of general fund spending, at 21 percent.
Many water customers also will see a drop in the monthly, $2.50 drainage fee. However, owners of parking lots and other large, impervious surfaces, will see significant increases in that monthly charge.
In related action Tuesday, council members OK'd a Master Fee Schedule which organizes the myriad costs for building inspections and permits, ambulance transport, adopting a pet and the range of services the city offers.
"This has been a labor of love," Breisch said, drawing laughter from council members shortly before they approved the lengthy, dry document. The new schedule also includes new lease rates for T-hangars at Mineral Wells Regional Airport.
"It'll make it very easy for our citizens, and other interested parties, to look up categorically … particular fees," Ward 3 Councilwoman Beth Watson said.
Sullivan noted during the summer and again Tuesday that cities are not allowed to profit from fees but are obligated to recover costs of the services.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
• Tabled consideration of the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce's tourism budget, which is funded by hotel occupancy taxes paid by overnight visitors.
The city's close relationship with the chamber is partly to blame for the council asking city staff to clear up questions on a few topics.
Those include the entities' joint ownership of the chamber's old headquarters on Hubbard Street and its disposition now that the chamber has moved into the downtown Poston's Building. So have the city's economic development corp. and Main Street Program.
Intertwined in the discussion was a question of which chamber staff are being paid with what percentage of $85,000 in hotel/motel taxes. And the city and chamber remain in negotiations regarding the chamber's agreement to pay half of Main Street Director Myndi Muncy's salary with hotel occupancy tax revenue.
"There's a lot more due diligence to be done," Sullivan said, referring specifically to the Hubbard Street building. "This is not a good deal for the city, and it's not clean yet."
• Approved the budgets for the Mineral Wells Economic Development Corp. and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No, 2.
The economic development corp., which provides incentives for new businesses to move to town, will spend $41,000 this coming year while taking in almost $365,000 million to add to a $1 million beginning balance, consultant Naina Magon told the council.
The tax investment zone, also staffed by Hawes Hill & Associates of which Magon is a principal, is really several sections of town in close to 2,900 acres. The TIRZ provides a mechanism by which economically challenged areas freeze taxes on properties to encourage development and then invest the increased tax that development causes in infrastructure and limited other projects.
Magon said TIRZ No. 2 is expected to take in $460,576 in the coming year, boosting its total revenue to $1.6 million. Spending is projected at $33,500.
Magon also said improvements at the Baker Hotel & Spa during its ongoing renovation will bring in $14,000 as its "incremental tax."
• OK'd spending $30,000 for materials to kick off the community input portion of a 20-year comprehensive plan the council started last spring.
"This is a first-of-its-kind for the city," consultant Tony Allender said of an Activation Opportunity planned for the Crazy Water Festival on Oct. 8. "What a golden opportunity we have with the Crazy Water Festival."
This year, visitors to the downtown celebration of the city's "crazy" namesake mineral waters will encounter a city planners in creatively designed areas who will ask their input to the 20-year plan.
The firm designing the city's map to its future will set up along NW First Street and will be asking residents, former residents visiting their hometown and tourists two things.
Those are to suggest ideas to best use the space along NW First Street, behind the Crazy Water Hotel and along the street, and their overall ideas for what the city should look like in two decades.
"This is the public's (first) opportunity," Sullivan said. "You must be heard. This is the crafting of the collective vision of, who is Mineral Wells. Who do you want to be?"
Ward 2 Councilman Carlos Maldonado said using the festival to gather public input is a "great idea," but he recommended participants be asked if they live in the city.
"I don't want to end up with the Mineral Wells that everyone else wants to see but us," he said.
