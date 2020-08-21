Mineral Wells voters will see a couple of local spots on their ballot in the upcoming election after the Mineral Wells city council last week ordered a general election to be held on Nov. 3.
Council places on the ballot will be mayor and city councilmembers Ward 1 and Ward 3.
There will also be one write-in candidate that won’t be on the ballot but will be written beside the ballot, and voters must type that person’s name in on the ballot.
The order amends a previous order in January for the May 2 election that was postponed due to COVID-19.
Council was informed of a few date changes, including a deadline of Aug. 24 for a candidate to withdraw, and the extension of early voting, which will run from Oct. 13-30. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 5.
Early voting will take place at the Steve Perdue Memorial Training Center at 300 S. Oak St. in Mineral Wells.
An election agreement between the city of Mineral Wells and Parker and Palo Pinto counties was also approved.
During the Aug. 14 meeting, the council also:
• Approved costs to repair and rebuild two pumps at the Brazos Pump Station (about $56,000 for Pump No. 2 and about $42,500 for Pump No. 3) to be done by Precision Pump Systems.
One councilmember questioned the regularity of the issue coming up at previous meetings, and asked the city to look into it to see if concerns of it being a “greater problem” are valid.
• Awarded a $62,200 bid to B&L Construction for a 6-inch waterline extension on State Highway 337 to North Keller Road. The city has used the company for another waterline project west of town.
• Approved an ordinance adopting new T-hangar rates at the Mineral Wells Airport, at the recommendation of the airport board.
• Approved an ordinance of the city of Mineral Wells directing the calculation of the voter-approval rate as allowed by Texas Tax Code 26.04 for areas declared a disaster area.
• Conducted a work session and public hearing on the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The council is expected to meet again at 6 p.m. Aug. 25 and consider/take appropriate action on a budget workshop. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and while the meeting site will be closed to the public, the public may join in via Zoom webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83056907441.
