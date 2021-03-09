Mineral Wells Rotary awards Four-Way Test Speech winners

Rotary Club of Mineral Wells last week held its annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest in the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room.
Contestants were judged on their speeches and how they incorporated the guiding principles of Rotary Four-Way Test all Rotarians abide by.
Winning a $1,000 scholarship for the second straight year was Mineral Wells High School senior Mackenzie Lawhon. Winning a $500 scholarship was MWHS senior Chase Jordan. Luke Bullock won a $250 scholarship.
Lawhon is eligible to advance to district competition and a chance to win more scholarship monies.
