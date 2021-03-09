Mineral Wells Rotary awards Four-Way Test Speech winners

From left, Mineral Wells High School senior Chase Jordan and Mackenzie Lawhon. Not pictured is senior Luke Bullock.

Rotary Club of Mineral Wells last week held its annual Four-Way Test Speech Contest in the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce Community Room. 

Contestants were judged on their speeches and how they incorporated the guiding principles of Rotary Four-Way Test all Rotarians abide by. 

Winning a $1,000 scholarship for the second straight year was Mineral Wells High School senior Mackenzie Lawhon. Winning a $500 scholarship was MWHS senior Chase Jordan. Luke Bullock won a $250 scholarship. 

Lawhon is eligible to advance to district competition and a chance to win more scholarship monies.

