MINERAL WELLS -- School trustees on Monday unveiled a $1.23 proposed tax rate for the coming fiscal year, lower than this year's $1.30 rate but drawing similar revenues from taxpayers owing to rising property values.
Monday's meeting also included a brief rundown of school security measures the district has taken in the wake of the Uvalde shootings.
Class began for the Rams earlier on Monday.
"We are fully staffed as far as our teachers on the staff," Assistant Superintendent David Tarver announced as an early achievement in a year that's seen alarming teacher shortages statewide. Tarver added the paraprofessional support staff lacks just one position being filled.
Tarver and Superintendent John Kuhn told trustees that staff is "putting the final touches" on an Emergency Operations Plan. He explained the district has a plan but felt the need to update it.
He also announced an intruder alert protocol and that, for the first time, all drills have been scheduled for the entire school year ahead — fire drills, bad weather drills, active shooter drills.
Kuhn reported that staff has fulfilled security mandates the Texas Education Agency set out for all districts this summer. That included an audit of exterior doors.
"There are a lotta, lotta doors in our school district," he said, adding that every door at the high school had been checked twice that day and the district will meet a Sept. 9 deadline to certify its safety measures to the Texas School Safety Center.
Kuhn's monthly update to the board included renewal of an agreement with the city for teachers who are chosen for the armed Guardian program to use the police firing range to maintain proficiency with their weapon.
An Aug. 4 safety drill went well, he said. In it, emails were sent to each of the six campuses outlining various emergencies -- a vehicle crashing in the parent pick-up lane, a toxic gas leak in the neighborhood, other scenarios.
"It was an opportunity for us to test our emergency communications system," he said. "It was an opportunity to test our communications and just how we respond. Security is something we take seriously. We've always taken security seriously and will continue to do so."
A state-mandated security training session for trustees is set for Sept. 30, Kuhn said.
The board also renewed its partnership with the city through the School Resource Officer program.
The agreement calls for one full-time city cop to be fully dedicated to school security detail, at $98,300. Two part-time officers also are included as options when needed, at $32,800.
Kuhn led the tax rate presentation noting the appraised value of all properties within the district rose this year from around $950 million to more than $1 billion.
"That's allowing us to decrease our tax rate," he told the board.
At $1.2277 to its last digit, the rate will bring a $1,228 tax bill on a $100,000 home with no exemptions claimed.
Trustees are finalizing their spending plan for the 2022-23 school year.
The board will hold its last scheduled budget workshop at 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 and plans to adopt their budget and tax rate during a 6 p.m. session on Aug. 29.
In other action Monday, the board:
• Upgraded the servers running the district's computer network, after two bidding companies turned in proposals Technology Director Justin Lascsak said came in about $1,000 apart.
He recommended a Nutanix setup. Trustees then agreed to the $69,378 purchase that includes hardware, instillation and the migration of data from the old servers.
"This is a fairly big financial lift to get them up initially," Lascsak said. "It will just be highly beneficial to us."
• Heard of a radio agreement for Rams football to go online this season.
"I also think it's about 99 percent likely we'll tag it to our Youtube screen with audio," Athletic Director Seth Hobbs said, adding plans for a coach's preview show. He said the company broadcasting the games has secured about 15 schools in its network.
