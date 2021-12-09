MINERAL WELLS — A packed house greeted the Mineral Wells City Council on Tuesday at it selected a new trash handler for residential and commercial service.
The council also dove into its redistricting duty to redraw political boundaries by a Jan. 19 deadline, which is one day before filing begins for council seats.
"Waste Connections knows the citizens' needs," an official with the city's longtime trash handler, told the council. "Service will deteriorate if you choose Frontier."
That was shortly before the council unanimously agreed to hire Frontier Waste Solutions as its new trash service provider. The company will provide both residential and commercial trash pickup.
"This has been our home for many years — and still is," Waste Connections Vice President Greg Brown said.
Frontier was chosen largely on the recommendation of a five-member city committee working with consultant Lynn Lantrip. The consultant said Frontier had outscored Waste Connections with 75 percent of points awarded in a pre-bid meeting attended by representatives of six companies.
Shawn Harris, with Frontier, said the 4-year-old company prides itself in responding to customer complaints.
"Responsiveness is paramount," he said. "These bigger companies were taking their eye off the ball. That gave us an opportunity … to grow a company that's going to be around a long, long time."
Interim City Manager Dean Sullivan, the city's police chief, said he'd looked over the scoring and the process leading to the Frontier recommendation.
"Everything I reviewed appeared to be fair," he said. "It was scored independently by multiple people."
Frontier will begin twice-weekly residential trash pickup under the $23 million contract on March 1. The dollar figure is a loose estimate, with the contract's value to the company riding on rates and frequency customers choose services.
The proposed residential rate is $21.65 per month.
Frontier also handles residential service in Springtown, Pearland, Cresson, Balch Springs and other Texas municipalities.
"Our company's looking for good people," Harris said. "So, if this is a situation where people are facing a job loss .. . they could have an opportunity with our company."
Also Tuesday, the council began redrawing boundaries for the city's four wards. Mineral Wells operates on a mixed system that elects one council member from each ward, while the mayor and two council seats are at-large.
The city is required to redistrict because population shifts in the past decade have created a 22.58 percent variance among the wards. The trigger is 10 percent.
Council members were satisfied with a redesigned map prepared by Philip Arnold with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, a firm specializing in the redistricting process.
The newly proposed map would reduce the variance among wards to 7.15 percent.
Arnold also said he had tried to draw one ward to favor Hispanic candidates, but that population segment is scattered throughout the city.
In other action Tuesday, the council
• Removed the one-way designation along Northwest First Street between Northwest Fourth and Fifth avenues. The action was in response to a petition brought by neighbors.
The street will keep its fire lane designation, which means no parking will be allowed.
• Joined the recent federal court opioid lawsuit settlement. The agreement enables the city to share in funds paid by the defendant opioid makers.
"It's a five-figure sum, potentially," Sullivan said.
• Awarded a $1.97 million bid by Fambro Construction for two phases of a water line extension along U.S. 180 West.
Mayor Pro Tem Doyle Light said the contractor, one of four submitting bids, had come in at less than what the project was budgeted to cost.
