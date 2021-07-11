MINERAL WELLS — RedRover, a national animal welfare nonprofit, was on the ground June 29-July 4, helping the Mineral Wells Animal Shelter provide daily care and comfort for 43 animals who were surrendered by a local homeowner. The animals relinquished include 34 cats and kittens, and nine dogs and puppies.
The animal shelter in Mineral Wells is a small rural shelter with only three staff, who were already stretched taking care of needy animals in the community when it learned of these additional 43 animals needing help. Over the course of six days, a RedRover team leader and five RedRover responders trained volunteers will help care for the surrendered animals, as well as the existing animals already at the shelter. The RedRover responders volunteers are traveling from across Texas to assist during this crisis.
“I am deeply grateful to RedRover for their willingness to assist the animals at the shelter and my staff,” said Sgt. Neal Davis of the Mineral Wells Police Department and Administration/Animal Control.
Distinguished by their red shirts, RedRover responders volunteers are specially trained to care for and shelter large numbers of animals after they have been rescued from cruelty and neglect cases or natural disasters. The volunteers provide a skilled and compassionate workforce which enables a jurisdiction to address animal cruelty and neglect in their community.
“We were eager to help Mineral Wells care for this large influx of animals,” said RedRover Director of Field Services, Beth Gammie. “RedRover responders are committed to giving the care and comfort these animals so desperately need and are working hard to find these animals foster families and/or permanent homes.”
With more than 4,000 trained volunteers in the United States and Canada, RedRover can deploy its volunteers quickly when communities become overburdened by a crisis involving large numbers of animals. In its 34-year history, RedRover has responded to more than 200 natural disasters and other crises around the country including Hurricanes Harvey, Rita and Katrina, San Marcos flooding, Tropical Storm Allison and more.
Find out more about the organization by visiting redrover.org.
