Mineral Wells State Park taking reservations

Visitors can now make camping reservations at Lake Mineral Wells State Park and other state parks, for arrival days between June 1 and Sept. 7.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in April had directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state's efforts to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
On April 20, most state parks were allowed to reopen with restrictions, as part of Abbott's first phase of reopening the economy.
“No one is more pleased than us to welcome more outdoor enthusiasts back into state parks as part of the continued reopening of Texas,” Carter Smith, executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, said. “Our careful and deliberate approach to phasing in the reopening has served our visitors, volunteers, and staff well as we have continued our emphasis on the safety of everyone in the parks. Even in this limited capacity, we are glad that we can get more Texans and their families safely back on the trails and in the campsites to enjoy all the many unique spaces and places that make Texas state parks so special.”
Current day use visitation hours at Lake Mineral Wells State Park is 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and requires online registration.
Individual rock climbing is also now open. Tickets must be purchased online in advance and must also include the purchase of a day use pass. Climbers must also sign a waiver upon arrival.
All guests, including annual pass holders, need to pre-purchase day passes and overnight reservations in advance through the Texas State Parks Reservation System. Reservations can be made online at www.texasstateparks.org or by calling 512-389-8900. Callers should expect longer than normal wait times when trying to make reservations. Visitors are encouraged to use the online system to help reduce the volume of calls to the customer service center.
Existing social distancing standards and public health recommendations remain in effect including the recommendation to wear face coverings and bring one’s own supply of hand sanitizer. State parks will also continue the requirement of a six-foot distance from individuals outside of their party, including the prohibition of the gathering of groups larger than five that are not part of the same family or household.
Visitors planning on coming to a state park are encouraged to bring all necessary provisions, such as hand sanitizer and face masks. Guests should also ensure they have enough water and weather appropriate clothing before heading out. Find tips and recommendations for what to bring on a trail to stay safe in the Texas sun on the heat safety page on TPWD website.
Texas State Parks will continue to operate at a limited capacity. Operational changes still in effect at parks include the suspension of all transactions at parks, equipment rentals and in-person interpretive programs. All headquarters, visitor centers and nature centers will also remain closed for now.
Mineral Wells Parks and Recreation Department announced that other facilities would be opening this weekend, including youth softball and baseball fields at West City Park.
The city encourages everyone to follow the governor's guidelines and checklist to holding youth sports practices. The volleyball net at West City Park sand volleyball court will be put up, as will the basketball goals at Southeast Park.
Social distancing is still required at all facilities. The city gym's weight room opened on May 18, and anyone who uses the weight room must have non-disposable gloves that cover their entire hand. The gymnasium at the city gym remains closed at this time.
For more information, visit mineralwellstx.gov.
