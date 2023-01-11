MINERAL WELLS — Superintendent John Kuhn credited educators and parents working as a team Tuesday, after delivering his school board an annual report on Monday that showed gains in most academic areas.
Those included in reading, where 73 percent of fourth graders approached or met the mastery level compared with 53 percent the previous year.
The annual Texas Academic Performance Report relies largely on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness. The STAAR measures the knowledge students have gained in math, reading, social studies, adding more disciplines on high school versions.
Sometimes called a district's report card, the performance report also takes in attendance and other public school benchmarks.
Issued by the Texas Education Agency, the report reflects the 2021-22 school year. Mineral Wells ISD's overall grade is a B on the report.
In addition to the fourth grade reading gains, the report shows 70 percent of fifth graders approaching or topping grade level in reading compared with 56 percent the previous school year.
Third grade readers showed the least gain, at 74 percent compared with 72 percent the previous year.
Math improvements were not as dramatic as some of those in reading, but consistently showed gains. An exception was in the fourth grade, where 74 percent hit the mark as opposed to 60 the previous year.
Kuhn said he wanted " …just to credit our teachers and the work they are doing in the classrooms -- the planning they do, the systematic working as a team."
He added the district has placed technological tools in the hands of students and has worked to boost attendance.
"The kids are working hard," he said. "And the parents are encouraging them to do their homework. So it takes a team working together."
He did note the report indicates a need to improve at the high school level, especially among ninth graders.
"Our academic performance with our freshman class, the freshman year students, is not where we'd like it to be," he said. "We saw lots and lots of success at the elementary level and definitely at the middle school level, too. But definitely at the high school level, we've got to get better there, too."
High school students take the so-called end-of-course STAAR and scores are compiled together.
The report showed 66 percent of students approaching or surpassing grade level in English II, compared with 63 percent the previous year.
End-of-course algebra scores dipped in 2021-22 to 50 percent, from 53 percent in 2020-21. Biology end-of-course mastery hit the 77 percent mark, up from 72 percent. And history scores inched up from 87 percent to 89 percent approaching or above grade level.
Kuhn also noted minority scores rose.
"African-American students, and Hispanics, did very well," he said. "The teachers are working hard and not leaving any kids behind."
Kuhn added that no one spoke during a public hearing on the annual report card.
He also reported that outside auditors on Monday delivered a "clean report:" on how the district kept its books during the 2021-22 school year.
The phrase is governmental accountants' term for how accurately the district's staff tracts the flow of tax dollars and is the best opinion auditors issue.
