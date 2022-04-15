Mineral Wells unveils renovated SE Park

MINERAL WELLS — The timing was just right for Hannah Kissock as the city unveiled a renovated Southeast Park not far from the home where she is raising three young children.
“And one on the way,” she said as two played on new playground equipment while 4-year-old Carter Kissock opted for new slides a few feet away.
“I know he likes the climbing section,” she said, looking up at awnings above the playground. “And the shade it has over this area, I like it. It just keeps the sun off my kids. They are not like the normal park structures — all the spiderweb structures over here gives the kids a little bit more learning.”
Mayor Regan Johnson, who with Councilman Carlos Maldonado had gone to the Whirlix Design headquarters in Richardson and literally tried out the slides and such, said improving the park was part of a Parks Master Plan.
“So it will not just be this park,” she said. “It will be all the parks in this area and the impact on parks regionally.”
The Whirlix equipment is designed for children to play on together, with roller slides and changing surfaces. The company’s playgrounds can be found throughout the DFW area and San Antonio.
The company, whose motto is, “Always in Motion,” says on its website the equipment is engineered to exercise children’s bodies while stimulating their minds.
In addition to the playground equipment, newly laid grass slopes slightly from the playground to a new baseball/soccer field with new goals.
“New benches,” the mayor continued. “And we now have two pavilions. And there are restrooms still in the works. And West City Park is next.”
