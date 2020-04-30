Millsap ISD will soon be able to hold doctor’s visits on campus after approving an on-site medical care contract with the Parker County Hospital District earlier this week.
“Any of our staff or students could go to the nurse on their campus and the nurse would check them out using this med pod and then it connects to the doctor, so it is the exact same thing as a doctor’s visit except it’s on campus,” MISD Superintendent Deann Lee said. “It is at no cost to us except we provide the space and the nurses.”
Lee compared the on-site medical care contract to Weatherford ISD’s Kanga Care.
“We will have to make a few modifications since it’s through the Parker County Hospital District — we have some increased HIPAA restrictions and we just want to make this as private as we possibly can, adding some walls, things like that,” Lee said. “But we do believe for all three campuses the slight modifications we would need to make would be well less than $5,000, we feel like. So this not only brings on-site medical care for staff and students. Weatherford ISD, who has had [Kanga Care] for I believe two years, has seen a great reduction in absences for both staff and students.”
Lee said the cost for a staff visit is about a $30 fee and for students, the family is billed directly based on their insurance coverage.
“What we would do is in the registration packets this year, families would fill out a consent form — even though they would still be contacted every single time — and then based on the family’s insurance, the insurance is billed and if they meet certain criteria there may not be any exchange whatsoever,” Lee said. “We can’t advertise a free clinic, but there will be instances for that if there was not the ability to pay.”
MISD board member Mike Burton suggested the district send out reminders periodically about the on-site medical care just in case parents don’t receive the form in their packet.
“It’s great to put it in the pack, but as you get into secondary a lot of times the students go up to the high school and get that packet and as a parent you may or may not — more than likely not — get all of the information in that packet from your student,” Burton said. “Even if we send it out, it’s probably good for us to work with [the hospital district] or just internally to put out some videos that we can send out periodically about this particular mechanism that we have, just as reminders. I can tell you the packets are getting thicker every year and I can’t say what I sign half the time.”
Lee said this week, the district went live with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration online as a trial run.
“The plan is if we work out the kinks and everything goes well with pre-K and [kindergarten] registration, that registration will be online and so that way a parent will go through each one of those documents,” Lee said. “I met with the nurses [Monday] and we talked about doing some videos, public service announcements so to speak, to educate students, parents and staff.”
The board of trustees unanimously approved the on-site medical care contract.
The MISD board was also presented information on middle school improvements, which include a new wall covering and painting of the lockers.
“This is probably one of the biggest improvements proposed thus far and definitely the one I’m most excited about because we would get rid of the teal lockers and carpet on the walls. What is proposed is — if you’ve ever been into the middle school cafeteria or a [Quik Trip] gas station — a solid tile that they have.”
The lower costs associated with the improvements include $3,600 to paint all 488 lockers, $1,725 to do the baseboards and $1,060 for some electrical work.
For the wall tile, Lee said while they do not have all the quotes in at this time, one that came in was at $80,000.
“If we approve for an amount of $85,000, then we believe that would cover what we would get once we get the two other quotes in. The demolition would be approximately in the $26,000 range and this would not be a part of the [other] quote because it would be with a different company and would not require a board vote, but we want you to be aware. Some of that we might be able to do in-house possibly, so we would have to check on that,” Lee said. “All we’re asking for is an approval just for the tile and so like I said, we think $85,000 would do just that piece and that would be the only thing needing board approval. This has a six to eight week [lead] time and our concern is if we wait for another board meeting then we’re getting awfully close to the school starting time. This is just almost right at what we had budgeted for this project.”
The MISD board unanimously approved the $85,000 for the tile work at the middle school.
