The year’s Miss Parker County Peach Pageant will be held June 19 at the new location of Central Christian Church, 1602 S. Main St. in Weatherford.
Divisions include Miss Baby Peach (ages 0 to 11 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Toddler Peach (ages 12-23 months with check in at 9 a.m.), Miss Tiny Peach (ages 2-3 years with check in at noon), Miss Peach Puddin’ (ages 4-6 years with check in at noon), Little Miss Peach (ages 7-9 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Blossom (ages 10-12 years with check in at 3 p.m.), Miss Peach Princess (ages 13-16 years with check in at 3 p.m.) and Miss Peach Queen (ages 17-21 years with check in at 3 p.m.)
Categories include party dress (all contestants), photogenic (optional for all contestants), talent (optional for ages 4-12, mandatory for Miss Peach Princess and Miss Peach Queen) and sportswear (optional for ages 0-12).
Entries fees vary depending on categories. Miss Peach Queen 2021 will receive $100 cash on stage and Miss Peach Princess 2021 will receive $50 cash on stage. The contest must have 50 contestants to award the full amount of cash.
The title winner in each age division will receive a crown and trophy. The runner-up and remaining contestants will receive a trophy. will receive a trophy. The optional talent winner and optional sportswear winner in each age division will receive a crown. Michael’s Photography will be on site to take pictures, with package prices and forms available.
General admission is $5, with children 12 and under free.
For entry forms and more information, contact Norma Crutcher at 817-991-7760 or Peachpageant@att.net.
