When Weatherford ISD announced naming Reagan C. (Beau) Rees as the lone finalist for superintendent last week, the public’s response was mostly positive but some brought up Rees’ controversial past as superintendent of Montgomery ISD.
Last fall, Rees was challenged by petitioners who demanded that he resign immediately from his position after a hazing incident at the district. The Montgomery County Gazette set up the petition, which gained 955 signatures, at the request of parents who were in fear of retaliation, according to the newspaper. The Gazette reported that parents were upset over how Montgomery ISD handled the investigation of the hazing incident “regarding the lack of transparency and apparent inaction of the district.”
“I cannot speak to the motivation behind this petition, but I can say the claims made within the petition were unfounded by the Montgomery ISD board of trustees,” Rees said.
A second petition was formed in opposition to the Rees’ resignation and gained 264 signatures, according to a Montgomery County Gazette article.
Weatherford ISD issued a statement about the controversy.
“The Weatherford ISD board of trustees is aware of the Change.org petition calling for the resignation of Dr. Beau Rees as superintendent at Montgomery ISD last fall,” according to the statement issued by WISD. “The Weatherford ISD board has reviewed the circumstances surrounding the petition and has determined that the grounds urged were based on assumptions and not fact. The petition was sponsored by the Montgomery County Gazette following that publication’s claims of delayed responses and lack of transparency. These claims were unfounded by the Montgomery ISD board of trustees.”
WISD Board President Mike Guest said the board investigated the accusations and found they had no merit. The investigation included receiving information from the Montgomery ISD Police Department, the county’s district attorney and the county’s sheriff’s department.
“Don’t believe what you read because the truth is not in that article written by the Gazette,” Guest said. “It’s someone trying to get negative attention that was unmerited and no data behind it. We’ve a hired a man who is going to be great for Weatherford ISD, great for our community, great for our students, great for our teachers, and we’re excited about the opportunity for him to be here and what we will be able to do in the future for Weatherford ISD.”
Rees has more than 25 years of experience in education, according to a WISD press release. Montgomery ISD received an accountability rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-19 school year, was named an AP Honor Roll District and two schools were awarded the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence from the U. S. Department of Education. He has been at Montgomery ISD since 2012 and spent nine years as the superintendent at Graham ISD before that.
“I have a strong work ethic and am committed to the highest standards of excellence,” Rees said. “One of my greatest strengths is the ability to develop a team and utilize each team member’s strengths to ensure our students reach their maximum potential.”
Guest said the board liked that Rees had success in curriculum and test scores, in career-technology, in leadership and in his approach to relations with the community and school board.
“He’s going to be a great fit for Weatherford ISD and is going to help us to continue on to grow and to be better and to have success at every turn,” Guest said.
WISD’s outgoing Superintendent Jeffrey Hanks announced his resignation in February, and Rod Townsend was hired on to serve as interim superintendent. Rees is expected to start work at WISD on June 1.
“The opportunity to work in the great community of Weatherford and to lead Weatherford ISD through this new decade is exciting,” Rees said. “I look forward to working with teachers, principals and staff to add value to the outstanding programs already in place.”
