Last week, state mobile vaccination teams staffed by Texas National Guard members were deployed to five rural Texas counties to administer coronavirus vaccines to qualified residents.
National Guard teams will visit DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman and Starr counties as part of a newly created State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program announced by Gov. Greg Abbott. The program aims to help vaccinate homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age and older and other communities in need, according to a press release from Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
During a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, state health officials addressed the need of vaccines in rural areas that may not have access to the list of 81 vaccine hub providers in some of the more heavily-populated areas.
“That’s always part of our conversation on the panel, is how to ensure that these areas have access to vaccines,” said Department of State Health Services Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services Imelda Garcia, who also serves as a chair on the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. “The pilot program is an attempt to be able to get vaccines to areas that haven’t gotten it sooner.”
On Wednesday, President Biden ordered full reimbursement to states that use the National Guard to increase the pace of vaccinations nationally. Part of Biden’s vaccination plan includes deploying FEMA and National Guard resources to reach a goal of 100 million doses administered in 100 days nationwide.
Though Texas became the first state to administer 1 million doses to residents, the state’s rural regions have been slower to vaccinate residents after rollout and distribution issues.
Starr County, which currently has the 15th highest case rate per 1,000 people in the state, is among a group of South Texas counties that have been hammered by the coronavirus over the past few months. COVID-19 cases in Starr County have spiked in January, with 957 new positives in the past 14 days.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, DeWitt, Marion, Real and Sherman counties have each vaccinated a few hundred people, and their vaccination rates are far lower than the levels of larger counties.
Garcia said she isn’t satisfied with the number of doses that have been administered so far.
“I think we’ve done a great job, an amazing job, so far, but I know that we can do better,” she said.
Don McBeath, director of government relations for the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals, said only two of the counties — DeWitt and Starr — have a hospital. He said the other three counties are examples of sparsely populated regions that may never have a nearby COVID-19 vaccine provider like a hospital, clinic or pharmacy.
“For those counties, something like this may be their only option to get vaccine,” McBeath said. “The only way you’re going to be able to get vaccine into those communities is to basically take some type of mobile unit there.”
Parker County is one of the vaccination hub providers listed (dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx#hublist) and is the closest facility to nearby Palo Pinto County.
Palo Pinto County officials say they have the capacity to give way more doses of the vaccine than the number they are given.
“We’ve investigated being a hub and haven’t given up on that,” Palo Pinto County Judge Shane Long told commissioners last week. “It’s probably unlikely, but the most likely thing is to collaborate with other counties which may or may not give us access to more vaccine.”
State officials said more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, with 1.7 million people receiving at least the first doe and about 370,000 who are fully vaccinated.
“That is a remarkable accomplishment, and it means that nearly one of every 13 Texans at least 16 years of age has had a vaccine, but more importantly, for those 65 and older, that’s more than one out of every six Texans [who] have received the COVID vaccine,” Garcia said.
Autumn Owens and Sally Sexton contributed to this report.
