Weatherford College officials say more than 900 WC students have received funding through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and enough funding for many more students is available.
WC received $2.56 million in CARES Act funding in early May. Of that, $1.2 million is earmarked specifically for student aid.
As of June 30, $716,000 has been awarded with just over $557,000 remaining to be claimed by eligible students attending summer and/or fall classes at WC.
“Weatherford College has already helped many students and currently has over a half million dollars in federal grant money that we eagerly want to distribute to students,” WC President Tod Allen Farmer said. “Additionally, the Weatherford College Foundation is awarding a record number of new scholarships as students continue to register for the fall semester. It is a great time to be a Coyote!”
To be eligible to receive assistance through the CARES Act, students must have been enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester as of March 13, have a FASFA on file with the college for either 2019-20 or 2020-21 and not be on financial aid suspension.
Money received through the CARES Act is a grant, not a loan, and does not have to be repaid.
For full details on qualification and how to apply, visit wc.edu/CARES .
