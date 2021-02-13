Laura and Brian Marsh not only have a love for each other, but a love for small business and have deep roots in the Mineral Wells community after their parents ran local operations for decades.
Both born in Mineral Wells, Brian left the city during his early years but returned to help his grandparents with their furniture store, ABC Furniture.
“My parents owned Spears Sewing Machine Outlet so my mom and dad were here for 50-something years and I kind of grew up in small business,” Laura said.
The two met in 1980 through a mutual friend, and discovered they shared the love of movies — “Alien” was the first movie they saw together.
After getting married in 1985, the two decided to turn their fondness of movies into something they knew best, a small business. They purchased the building at 101 NE 1st Ave., right across the street from The Baker Hotel in the heart of Mineral Wells.
“I told Brian that we should do a movie store and so we opened DownTown Video in August of 1989,” Laura said.
The decline of movie rentals forced the two to get creative.
“We had talked about fresh-roasted coffee because we really like it — we bought it when we went skiing often and brought it home,” Laura said. “We brought the coffee in in 2008 and we are what you call a custom roaster.”
That’s when the shop transitioned into You Maka Me Hot Coffee Roasting Company and DownTown Video. And when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, the couple once again went to the drawing board and added old-fashioned, retro candy to their business.
“Last year was horrible for everyone and we had candy in the back of our mind for years,” Laura said.
They officially began selling candy on Sept. 4, 2020, and adjusted their video store name slightly to include You Maka Me Sweet Candy and Pop, and DownTown Video. With coffee, candy and movies for sale, the couple now has a little something for everyone.
Being with each other 24/7 can be challenging at times, but then so is owning a small business, Brian said.
“Sometimes it’s harder and sometimes it’s easier, but you take it as a challenge and I like the freedom to create what you want to create,” Brian said. “[Laura] is a nice support and she’s a hard worker. I’m blessed to have her as a person who wants to reach the same goals. I think that’s what makes it work so well.”
Brian said the only goals left the two really have are for retirement, but they still cherish their days together inside the shop and don’t see themselves slowing down anytime soon.
“Every day is a special day when you’ve been together this long,” Brian said. “It’s just been fun to create together.”
For more information about the Marsh’s small business, visit youmakame.coffee or the You Maka Me Sweet Candy and Pop, and DownTown Video Facebook page.
