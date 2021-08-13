Mowery no longer with PCCOA

WEATHERFORD — Shelly Mowery is out as executive director of the Parker County Committee on Aging.
Reached by phone Thursday, Mowery said she was unable to talk about the circumstances, adding that she and her husband had just become first-time grandparents.
“All is good on this end, but we’re just overwhelmed with this cute little baby right now,” she said.
PCCOA board member Tom Kidd confirmed the decision was effective Aug. 6, but said he could not discuss the circumstances leading up to Mowery’s departure.
Mowery served on the board of directors for PCCOA since 2007, including as board vice president, and was named interim executive director in 2015 before accepting the position full time at the end of that year.
The PCCOA provides services for older adults in Parker County, including operating the Senior Center, which serves those 60 and up through nutritional, educational, recreational and social programs. The center provides Meals on Wheels, a food bank, transit and other services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.