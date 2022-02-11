Multi-department cost sharing agreement yields panoramic cameras, high end software

A cost and equipment sharing agreement between the Parker County district attorney, sheriff and Weatherford Police Department will allow future Parker County judges and jurors to take virtual tours of crime scenes in significant cases.
"Late last year, Sheriff Russ Authier, Weatherford PD Chief Lance Arnold and I reached an agreement to jointly purchase 360 degree camera systems for both of their departments," said District Attorney Jeff Swain. "We also agreed to share the accompanying software, which will allow our office to present crime scene pictures in 360 degrees both horizontally and vertically from multiple locations so that we can walk jurors through the location where the crime took place."
PCSO and WPD received their OSCR360 systems last week. Each system includes a high resolution panoramic camera system, GPS sensor, tablet, tripods in standard, small footprint, and 27 foot extension sizes, as well as protective rain gear for inclement weather photography, Swain said. The agencies will also share the accompanying software, which uses GPS coordinates from each shot to create a product that allows viewers to go from point to point and turn the camera in any direction at each location.
"The cost sharing agreement helped make a great tool more affordable for all of us," Authier said. "The demonstration of the OCSR360 convinced us that this will help judges and jurors better understand our crime scenes. I was also impressed with its ease of use. The developers took feedback from law enforcement around the country to make sure that it wouldn't just be a new toy left in the corner of a room and never really utilized."
Arnold said that crime scene investigators with both departments are excited to use the system the field.
"After full implementation, CSI investigators plan to do a live demonstration for the Weatherford city council and Parker County Commissioner's Court," Arnold said.
Authier added that crime scene investigators will still need to take close-up photos of critical pieces of evidence, "but the OSCR360 system will take the place of a lot of the overall scene photos they take now. This should speed up scene photography which will assist in crime scene preservation while also improving the product presented."
The system takes multiple pictures simultaneously with different aperture settings, resulting in high-quality photos with a more accurate depiction of the scene, regardless of light or shadow, Arnold said.
"The goal is for the viewer to see what the officers saw when they were there in person," he said.
Swain said he is looking forward to using the software when presenting a case to a jury.
"We can take the overall crime scene and create overall pictures that you can move through with closeup photos, related documentation, or surveillance video embedded within the overall scene where they were actually located," he said. "I think it will help our prosecutors explain the case to jurors in a whole new way."
Swain said that he found out about the OSCR360 system at a Texas District and County Attorney's Association conference he attended last September.
"I called the sheriff and chief on the drive back to Weatherford, told them what the product could do, and asked if they were interested in splitting the purchase price three ways to acquire the system," Swain said. "Both were very interested right away and wanted to set up a demo and get pricing information."
Authier said there will be no cost to the taxpayer, as all three agencies are using asset forfeiture funds for their portions of the cost.
"We ordered two extra tripods with our panoramic cameras," Arnold said. "One has a very narrow footprint to allow for indoor photography in cramped spaces. The other has a 27-foot extension for use in large area photography like the scene of a major traffic accident."
"While we purchased this system for the Sheriff's Office, as with all things, we are willing to help and work cooperatively with other Parker County law enforcement and respond and assist them with processing their crime scenes as well," Authier added. "This is something that will be good for all of our county's law enforcement as well as the district attorney's office."
