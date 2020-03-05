Soon, Parker County music festival fans won’t have to travel too far to experience live music.
The Weatherford Music Festival is set to occur all day on March 28 and 29 at Heritage Park. At least 46 music artists and groups, mostly local or from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, are set to perform, including headliners Tedder & Dennie, Cade Holliday and Left Arm Tan. The Weatherford College Jazz Band and Weatherford High School Kanga Singers are also scheduled to perform. The bands are of various musical genres.
Rodney Hobbs and his partners are organizing this event.
“I started it with a couple of ideas a couple of years ago now that we have an amphitheater here in town, all this kind of stuff where we can have more concerts in that area,” Hobbs said. “There’s never been a music festival here, so we’re looking to start one.”
The amphitheater will serve as a main stage, and there will also be an acoustic stage and food vendors at the First Monday grounds, Hobbs said. The festival is a family-friendly event and will include activities for kids like karaoke, games and bounce houses.
Kelly Clements, who sings in the duo Two Far Gone and teaches at Wright Elementary, is going to be emceeing during the festival as well as performing and making sure the event runs smoothly. Clements is hoping for a good festival turnout.
“I know it’s been harder to get people out for music things, and so I think the goal is to try to change that, and make Weatherford more of a music community than it currently is right now,” Clements said. “We have a lot of potential in Weatherford. There’s a lot of people who play music out here, and they’re going to all sorts of different places to perform, and I think that Weatherford has a community that would like seeing more live music.”
Hobbs has big dreams for the festival, including adding bigger artists and another stage in the coming years, as well as possibly multiple festivals with themes for breast cancer awareness or praise and worship music.
“I want Carrie Underwood playing here, I want Tim McGraw or Keith Urban or somebody awesome to come out here and play, but you’re talking $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 for those kinds of guys,” Hobbs said. “So, we’re going to start out small and just have a good music festival, hopefully have enough attendance to show this community that, hey, this is really something and they can get involved next year.”
WHS’s Kanga Singers will perform jazz tunes on Saturday morning, Director Mac Chestnut said, and the kids relish a chance to perform.
“It really gives us a chance to sing for the community, show the community what is going on inside of the Durant [Auditorium] all year long,” Chestnut said. “It gives us a chance for people that wouldn’t normally hear those kids to hear them.”
Tickets for one festival day are $10, or $15 for two days. Two-day VIP passes, which include privileges for parking and shuttle, seating, hospitality tent entry, food and beverages, T-shirt/merchandise and artist meet-and-greets, are on sale for $50.
Part of the proceeds from the festival are planned to be donated to music education programs to meet the needs of those programs, Hobbs said.
Elementary music classes sometimes have limited supplies budgets to buy instruments, and teachers have to look for grants, Clements said.
“It’s really important that we give back to the music community because there’s lots of kids that are in that and there’s a lot of kids that need that,” Clements said.
To buy tickets or for more information on the festival, visit https://weatherfordmusicfestival.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.