The City of Mineral Wells is accepting applications for positions on the Economic Development Corporation board of directors. Please submit your application to the City Clerk. Applications are considered active for two years.
The Mineral Wells Economic Development Corporation board of directors administers Type B economic development revenues for the city of Mineral Wells and provides guidance and feedback to the economic development director and city leadership in implementation of economic development activities, including the Economic Development Strategic Plan. The board meets as needed.
Applications may be found at EDC https://www.mineralwellstx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5761/EDC-Board-Member-Application. Applications may also be picked up in the city clerk’s office, 115 S.W. 1st St., Mineral Wells, TX 76067.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.