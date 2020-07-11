Small businesses in Mineral Wells that have been financially impacted by COVID-19 will be able to get some assistance after the Mineral Wells city council Tuesday night voted to approve an Emergency Business Loan Program.
Mineral Wells Economic Development Corporation Executive Director David Hawes brought the council recommendations for an emergency loan program that’s been in development by the EDC.
In March, Hawe there was some doubt for the need of an EBLP program but [the EDC] continued to research and plan, Hawes said. “Somebody said ‘by the time this program gets to city council, this will all be over with,” Hawes said. “Well, not quite. We were at 20 cases Friday a week ago and we’re at 65 [Tuesday] morning. We’re picking up in a big way.”
The measure was approved 6-0 and will award local business loans up to $10,000 depending on the number of employees.
The EBLP will consider a loan up to $5,000 for local businesses with less than three employees. Entities with more than 3 employees, but less than 40 could qualify for up $10,000. People with more than one business can apply for multiple loans but the award is not to exceed $7500 or $15,000, depending on employee numbers. The program is designed to help ensure businesses can maintain jobs during this disaster and in-turn help local business promotion and expansion.
City Council Member Beth Watson says she is grateful for what seems like an easy loan process.
“I appreciate the fact that the application is really simple. In some communities they’ve made it simple and some have made it like it’s not even worth the time to do the paperwork,” she said.
In order to be eligible for the new emergency loan program, businesses must be located within the city limits, registered to do business in the state of Texas, have less than 30 employees, and be in compliance with all applicable local development/building codes.
There were some questions raised by the council regarding the inclusion of sales tax contributors to be considered in the application process. “I find it very difficult to believe we’d be giving any money to somebody not paying sales tax,” said Hawes.
Hawes explained that nonprofits are not eligible for the EBLP nor are businesses that were not operating prior to the pandemic. The application period for this program will be “first come, first served” based on eligibility and remain open until Sept 15th of this year or until the $150,000 in the loan fund is exhausted.
The loans are available for various business costs including but not limited to PPE, working capital, payroll expenses, rent and utility costs. Loans are good for 1-2 years and can be forgiven if the business maintains the same number of full time employees for the duration of the loan period. More details can be found on the city website www.mineralwellstx.gov.
Council also took action on another COVID19 related item on the meeting agenda. City Fire Chief Mike Pool said around $951,0000 in federal funds has been awarded to the city through the Cares Act to be used for coronavirus mitigation. Pool presented the council with a request to purchase a 2019 Braun ambulance specifically designed for communicable diseases as well as 2021 Chevrolet 2500 decontamination unit needed to protect employees/patients in the field. Council approved and committed roughly $450,000 of the CARES Act money for these requests.
